The Daily Hog: Quick Rundown of What's Happening in Razorback Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Football might be king of campus right now, but there are several other programs competing such as volleyball, soccer and tennis.

The Razorbacks' volleyball team is off to a solid start with a 3-0 overall record and the soccer team finally picked off an opponent. Hopefully, that's exactly what Arkansas coach Colby Hale and his team needs to get things turn around.

Here's the results from this weekends games on campus.

Almost time to open the gates 🔓 pic.twitter.com/cmr8EjWn4K — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) August 25, 2026

Gameday Enhancements

If you've been hiding under a rock over the past few days, there have been some gameday changes to enhance the experience inside Razorback Stadium this fall. Upon popular demand, Arkansas has finally added a LED light system and joins the 12 other programs already utilizing them.

The stadium has enhanced its sound equipment that will "amplify the game’s biggest moments and the program’s greatest traditions."

In order to have younger generations of Arkansas fans become more aware of the rich tradition of the football program, Kyle Parkinson and the UA staff prioritized a trophy room and improved All-American Alley.

The all new North Endzone Level 1 Trophy Room will honor the program’s rich history which includes the program's lone national championship, bowl game trophies, individual awards and so much more. The south endzone Mezzanine Level will hold the All-American Alley that honors all 65 first-team All-Americans to play for the Razorbacks.

There will also be pre- and in-game "Woo Pig Perks" that will provide a fan-friendly price for each and every game day, including Running through the “A”, sideline passes, pictures on teh field, and fan messages on the video board.

Smith & Thurman Roofing is officially in business, and business is GOOD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1dQ3QGdNxq — Arkansas Volleyball 🐗 (@RazorbackVB) August 30, 2026

Volleyball 3-Match Sweep

Arkansas hosted the Razorback invitational this weekend, taking care of business in relatively easy fashion. They defeated SIUE in dominant fashion (25-14, 25-16, 25-17), and never really looked back after that.

The Razorbacks volleyball team took care of business against UT-Arlington this weekend at the Razorback Invitational, taking down the Mustangs by scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17.

They closed out their home invitational on Sunday by defeating UTSA in four sets, 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-17).

Soccer Gets In the WIn Column

The Razorbacks have struggled mightily throughout the early portions of the season, but were able to notch a win against in-state foe Little Rock 9-0 on Sunday. Arkansas improves to 1-3-1 on the season with losses to Baylor, Clemson and No. 7 North Carolina.

Bella Field wasted little time getting the Razorbacks going, scoring twice in the opening three minutes. Jordan Bryant added another goal in the 27th minute to give Arkansas a 3-0 halftime advantage.

Nat's first was a beaut 😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SS58lfGTjc — Arkansas Soccer 🐗 (@RazorbackSoccer) August 30, 2026

The Razorbacks poured it on after halftime with six more goals from six different players. Kennedy Ball and Natalie Wagner scored less than two minutes apart early in the second half before MacKenzie Gwin, Paige Szymanski, Kayla Morawietz and Aynsley Nuckols completed the rout.

There no games being played by any of the fall semester sports Monday, Aug. 31. Volleyball will return to the floor Sept. 1-2 in Nashville, Tenn. to face Rutgers (Tuesday) and Maryland (Wednesday).

The soccer team is set to host Jacksonville State on Friday, Sept. 4 with a scheduled start of 6:30 p.m. CT and will air live on the SEC Network.

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