There's two major issues going against Pittman, Hogs in 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are many things that can be true about Arkansas' Sam Pittman as the coach.
Two that come to mind right away are his ability to assemble a good staff and coach his team up.
Many fans are disgruntled about the state of the program under his watch with a 30-31 record over the past four seasons, but two things are completely out of his control.
No. 1: The schedule
The schedule the Razorbacks face is unforgiving thanks to how good the SEC has been over the past 10 years.
During the later stages of Houston Nutt's tenure with the Razorbacks, Mississippi State and Ole Miss could be considered automatic wins toward bowl eligibility in the preseason.
Of course, Mississippi State struck first hiring Dan Mullen, committing to compete in the SEC. Ole Miss thought it hit the jackpot with Hugh Freeze only to find itself on probation within five years.
Combine all that with NIL and how things are suddenly different at Vanderbilt under Clark Lea and it becomes clear there are no gimme games when you play in the SEC.
It's all about survive and advance or face the fact of receiving another fortune to not work. Hey, Jimbo Fisher, how are you?
What the schedule gives Arkansas is a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff spot if they can stay healthy while getting a break here and there.
The Razorbacks will face a loaded slate with up to seven teams potentially ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll that is usually released mid-August.
Arkansas will travel to Ole Miss in Week 3 which is followed by a road trip to Memphis at Liberty Bowl Stadium. The Razorbacks return home to host Notre Dame in Week 5 before going to Tennessee to close the first half of the season.
Pittman's team will play three consecutive games at Razorback Stadium against Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Then, back-to-back road games against playoff hopefuls Texas and LSU before finishing the season at home against Missouri.
No. 2: Strapped for cash?
Money is the name of the game these days, and Arkansas remains behind while Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri and others on the 2025 schedule who are dreaming of meaningful postseason adventures.
While the NCAA house settlement is meant to create a competitive balance, it's hard to believe that can be true considering the millions programs are trying to spend will be all but invisible to the public eye.
Truthfully, Arkansas is one of the few athletic departments within the Football Bowl Subdivision to turn a profit, including the last fiscal year.
With staff cuts up to 10% of the department's budget, athletics director Hunter Yurachek seems to be committed to the changing landscape of college sports despite the backlash he has received recently.
With the new revenue sharing model in place, it doesn't have to mean this season should be a wash either.
What Arkansas did is set itself up a lap down compared to other programs across the country, like the Texas Tech's and USC's of the world, who were writing checks they couldn't cash before revenue sharing was approved.
These programs were banking on hypotheticals, which paid off. Instead, the Razorbacks brand continues to be reactive like it has been the entire time NIL has been in place.
In a state with multiple billion dollar companies, it takes innovative leadership in place to continue at the top of the game. Owners and CEO's can't sit back can't survive by watching their businesses fall behind while others emerge.
Families like the Waltons, Hunts, Tysons, Murphys and Stephens haven't remained at the top reacting to change after it happens. Which begs the question of why Arkansas' athletics department drug its feet with the inception of NIL.
The excuse of Arkansas can't compete in the SEC is worn out since they haven't really tried. With the transfer portal in place, it no longer takes teams three to four years to flip a roster that can compete at a high level.
Arkansas is a little late to the game in 2025 to compete for more than a Liberty Bowl appearance in Memphis. The impact revenue sharing will have on the football program won't be seen until December if they truly commit to winning at a higher level.