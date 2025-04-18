Threat of bad weather already forcing changes for Razorbacks' weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As of Friday afternoon, Arkansas' Red-White Game on Saturday is still a go. All the planned pregame festivities aren't, however.
Arkansas Communications announced Friday afternoon the HotTown, sunrise yoga and classic car show won't be happening due to the inclement weather predicted for the area.
Weather forecasts show some of the rain starting Friday afternoon and continuing in intensity throughout Saturday and lasting until Sunday night.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman said on Tuesday nothing would be postponed or moved indoors.
"We’re going to try to do all we can to have the game and we will unless weather is just so bad that we can’t," Pittman said. "If that’s the case, then we won’t do it.
"We’ll certainly have that autograph session and meet the team and all that. We will not go in the indoor and practice if we can’t practice out here in the stadium."
They moved the game indoors a few years ago under a similar situation. Pittman didn't like it due to the crowded situation at the indoor center, which is designed for practices with a limited number of people watching.
With teams allowed 15 practices in the spring period, the Hogs would have the option of getting another practice sometime if there was a cancellation. Except Pittman isn't doing that.
"Probably not," he said. "In the old days a lot of times, guys would save a practice after the spring game. To be honest with you, it never was any good, and this was before the portal. My thought is I’d like to keep my staff in, so we could. We’re not going to [practice later]."
The game, if they can play it, will be on the radio alongside former Razorbacks Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell on the Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.
Admission is free for fans with gates 1 and 14 on the east side of the stadium opening at noon. Following the game, the Hogs will meet fans in attendance for an autograph session sponsored by Arkansas Edge on the north concourse near Hog Heaven. Members of the team will only be signing an exclusive Red-White Game poster.
Free parking is available in the following lots: 201 (72), 204 (73), 205 (73A), 209 (74), 207 and 211 (74 B & C), 214 (47W), 215 (47N), MSPG, 307 (55), 310 (60), 312 (62), 314 (56B), 316 (56D), 320-22 (56).