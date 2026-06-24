FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With fall camp less than two months away, Arkansas still has plenty of unanswered questions surrounding first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

Whether it's the quarterback position, identifying a crop of pass catchers and even fielding a defense with a pulse, the Razorbacks have holes. Now, it depends on a group of experienced transfers to figure things out quickly if there's any hope for a quick turnaround.

And don't forget about the naming rights of Razorback Stadium either, as that news alone could pay great dividends for the football program moving forward.

The likelihood of the Arkansas defense being ahead of its offensive counterpart is a strong one, of course. The coaching staff will be putting all their chips on a first-time starting quarterback, a mixed bag of pass catchers and an offensive line that's been patched together through the portal.

If Silverfield can find just one dependable go-to option in the passing game and a line that can protect, then that's at least one step in the right direction.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) wraps up the ball during a passing drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Awaiting 5-Star Takeoff

The Razorbacks' lone 5-star on its roster is redshirt senior wide receiver Chris Marshall, who returns to the SEC after bouncing around at Texas A&M, Ole Miss and the JUCO ranks before finding his footing at Boise State last season.

A former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Marshall was expected to be a significant contributor under former coach Jimbo Fisher. However, his time with the Aggies never quite got off the ground due to troubles away from the team.

The 6-foot-3, 222 pound receiver has a chance to be the tone setter for Arkansas' offense and help out whichever quarterback wins the job between redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson and redshirt freshman transfer AJ Hill.

During spring ball, Jackson came away impressed by his new pass catcher as a potential playmaker this season.

"Oh, Chris is that guy," quarterback KJ Jackson said following the spring game Saturday. "He's going to make a lot of plays for us. Every single practice, every single day, he's made a play that me personally, I'm just like, 'Dude, how did you get that done?'"



Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Hunter Osborn (0) gets ready for a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Transfer DL Who Contributes Most

Out of all the Razorback defensive linemen who signed with the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal, there's one easy choice for who will make the biggest impact.

That honor should go to Virginia defensive tackle Hunter Osborne, who returns to the SEC after beginning his career under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2023. The Trussville, (Ala.) native's 2025 stats with the Cavaliers won't pop off the page with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack, but it's his leadership ability that stands out most to Arkansas' first-year staff.

"The thing about Hunter is he's cerebral, he's smart," Arkansas defensive line coach Kynjee' Cotton said in April. "I get guys that when you bring Hunter in here and put him on the board, he can probably line up the whole defense. He can line us up. He can tell you what each guy is doing on defense.

"That's huge because with a young guy like [Danny Beale], when I throw him in there with Hunter, Hunter takes charge of the front. He teaches, 'Hey man, look, boom-boom-boom,' gets him lined up and gets him going."

Arkansas Razorbacks fans prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Who Claims Naming Rights of Stadium?

When this piece was being constructed, there has been plenty of chatter for months about the status of Razorback Stadium's naming rights deal.

What is expected to be a monumental moment for Arkansas moving forward, there's plenty of curiosity about what company, foundation or person will be on the stadium.

There's plenty of Fortune 500 companies around the Northwest Arkansas region, but it's tough to narrow down who it will potentially be.

Tyson Foods already having a logo on the field and patched on jerseys, it's hard to believe their name will be on the stadium.

There's the JB Hunt trucking recently fitted the football program with a newly wrapped Peterbilt with a chrome Razorback on top of the hood. After the heirs of the Hunt family started AAC (Athlete Advocate Consortium) in 2022, the group has been fairly quiet on the basketball side of things.

Being a local company that proudly sponsors and represents the Razorbacks, JB Hunt remains one of several companies Arkansas fans have speculated about as a potential naming-rights partner.

Other businesses that have been thrown around over the past few years include Stephens Inc., and WalMart, which would be fairly familiar to the Arkansas fanbase. Although ONYX BRANDS created by Martin isn't immediately recognizable to football fans, her contributions to the basketball program haven't gone unnoticed, especially by funding the training facility across from Bud Walton Arena.

However, with Learfield in charge of the search and a deal expected to be worth $4-to-5 million per year, Arkansas could have come to terms with a nationally known corporation.

The agreement between the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation and the UA expired on June 30, 2024, following a deal that stretched over 25 years.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.