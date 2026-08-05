7 Razorback Players About to Break Out in Fall Camp

The Arkansas Razorbacks need breakout players. That's one of the good things about bringing in an 80-percent new roster: breakouts are bound to happen. As the Hogs look for new stars to lead the team, here are six players set for a breakout year.

Most Hog fans would love to see someone break out alongside Quincy Rhodes Jr. on defense. Last year's defense has left a bad taste in our mouths. A pair of linebackers, a defensive tackle and an outside corner made the list for a team in need of stars.

Bradley Shaw is in for a huge workload at linebacker this year. The junior will take over MIKE duties this year as the team installs Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts' new defense. Roberts likes to clog the inside gaps in order to spill everything outside the tackles where linebackers are expected to tackle in space. Shaw has proven he can do that.

As he steps into his leadership role, expect to see his understanding of the play and diagnosis improve. Shaw is suited for a big year in a defense built for the modern college game.

Braylen Russell is an elder statesman on this team in his junior season. The Benton-native running back is one of the familiar players that Razorback fans can look forward to seeing on Saturdays.

He's been the subject of a lot of speculation this offseason. The only question is if his slimmed-down physique and purported subsequent speed boost are all they're cracked up to be or not.

Closing out the top-30 most important Razorbacks for the 2026 season.



Here’s why Braylen Russell comes in at No. 1.



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KJ Jackson is getting all of the media attention as the team's projected starting quarterback this offseason. The junior could easily breakout if he can strike up chemistry with his pass catchers early. But it's hard to count out AJ Hill, who seems to at least be a competent backup.

One thing is for sure. If Silverfield has a favorite, he's not telling us until he's sure. Maybe that's for the best.

Chris Marshall is a fifth-year senior at wide receiver. The 6-feet-3-inch, 213-pound receiver is an imposing physical specimen who came out of high school as a five-star prospect before his career was derailed by disciplinary issues and injury.

A more grounded and mature Marshall at Arkansas could light up the scoreboard, sure, but also the eyes of NFL scouts. In an Arkansas attack sure to create and use space to its advantage, Marshall might burst onto the scene as an intriguing pro prospect.

Death, taxes and the Razorbacks finding an impact transfer WR out of the portal.



Is Chris Marshall next in line for a breakout season at Arkansas?



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Wyatt Simmons is a thumper. The 6-feet-3-inch, 226-pound Searcy native is a downhill player who relishes contact. As a returning player, this junior has an opportunity to play instinctually in a defense that uses players to their strengths.

Look for number 10 for some bonecrushing hits. Hopefully a few forced fumbles, too.

Jahiem "Joker" Johnson knows what it takes to win from the corner position. Johnson, 6-feet-tall, 195 pounds, recorded 42 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups for the Tulane Green Wave on their College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Coming in as the projected number one corner isn't fazing Johnson. He's as intent as ever to prove he's a top corner in college and the pros once he gets there.

Hogs’ DB Joker Johnson says winning has been engrained in him during his three seasons at Tulane.



“I just know what it takes to win.”



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Transfer defensive tackle Hunter Osborne has been vocal about his belief in his unit going into the season. The senior is coming off an impressive season as a rotational player for the University of Virginia, where he notched 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Osborne began showing his leadership tendencies this spring, but it's training camp when the locker room culture starts to gel.

Clogging up the middle in the Rob Roberts defense should allow Quincy Rhodes Jr. to face more favorable matchups. It could be as Osborne predicts, and the Hogs defensive line could create plays for each other.

"Utter dominance" is his offseason prediction for the line.

Transfer DT Hunter Osbourne speaks with plenty of confidence about the Hogs’ rebuilt defensive line going into fall camp.



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If Arkansas finds success this season, it would be hard not to see the team as a breakout. It's time for players to step up and meet the challenge. Let's see who emerges in camp.

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