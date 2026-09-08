Arkansas does not need to panic about its roster after one game.

It does need to begin finding out which players beyond the first unit can handle meaningful work.

The Razorbacks travel to No. 21 Utah after beating North Alabama 31-14 in Ryan Silverfield’s debut. The opening win featured encouraging moments from KJ Jackson, who passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns. It also revealed problems Arkansas cannot carry into the next two weeks.

The Razorbacks rushed for 148 yards on 49 attempts, committed eight penalties and turned the ball over three times. Those issues matter because Utah enters Saturday’s game after gaining 633 yards in a 66-14 win over Idaho, while Georgia waits on Arkansas’ schedule the following week.

Arkansas needs more than a reliable starting lineup. It needs a rotation capable of holding up when the season becomes more physical and more demanding.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Jasper Parker (21) runs the ball against North Alabama Lions defensive lineman Avery Howard (15) during the second half at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back Rotation Matters

Arkansas’ run game did not produce enough against North Alabama.

Sutton Smith carried 15 times for 36 yards, while Braylen Russell had 17 carries for 49 yards and Arkansas’ lone rushing touchdown. Smith also caught four passes for 43 yards, showing he can create value in the passing game even when the rushing attack is not consistently finding space.

The Razorbacks need to use that versatility.

Smith should not have to absorb every difficult interior carry, particularly when his receiving ability can create matchup problems in space.

Russell’s workload against North Alabama showed Arkansas trusts him to handle physical snaps, and the Razorbacks need more overall consistency from their backfield as they prepare for Utah.

This is not about choosing one back over another. Arkansas needs both players, plus better blocking, to give Jackson a balanced offense.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson calls for the snap during second quarter against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

The Passing Game Needs Multiple Answers

Jackson’s opener was encouraging partly because he did not depend on one receiver.

Arkansas needs to keep building that approach. A young quarterback benefits when multiple receivers can win their routes, give him defined outlets and turn routine catches into positive plays.

Chris Marshall led Arkansas with seven receptions for 79 yards against North Alabama. That is a solid starting point, but Arkansas cannot become overly dependent on any one option against stronger defenses.

Utah will have the size, speed and discipline to challenge the Razorbacks’ receivers more aggressively than North Alabama could.

Arkansas needs its complementary receivers, tight ends and running backs to contribute consistently. That gives Jackson easier decisions and prevents opponents from removing the entire game plan by taking away one matchup.

Depth on offense is not just about preparing for injury. It is about giving the quarterback enough credible options that a defense cannot remove the entire game plan by taking away one player.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Carter Stoutmire celebrates following a tackle for loss against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Defensive Depth Faces a Bigger Test

Arkansas held North Alabama to 153 total yards, a positive opening performance for a defense that needed confidence.

Utah is a significantly different test.

The Utes rushed for 364 yards, passed for 269 and scored 66 points against Idaho. Five Utah running backs logged carries, and the Utes scored four rushing touchdowns.

Arkansas’ defense will need energy and reliable substitutions across the front seven. Defensive linemen must hold up against the run without allowing cutback lanes. Linebackers must tackle efficiently in space. The secondary must remain disciplined against a quarterback in Devon Dampier, who protected the football and threw three touchdown passes in Utah’s opener.

That is why meaningful snaps early in the season matter. Arkansas cannot wait until an injury, fatigue or a difficult matchup forces a player into an unfamiliar role. The Razorbacks need to identify who can contribute before the schedule gives them no choice.

Development Is Priority

The transfer portal is a permanent part of college football, but it should not drive every personnel decision.

Arkansas should not hand out snaps based on fear that a player might leave. Players still need to earn opportunities through practice habits, preparation and performance.

But the Razorbacks also have to create a visible path for contributors who can help the program. Developing depth now protects Arkansas later in the season. It gives the coaching staff options, strengthens competition and prevents a single injury from forcing an unprepared player into a major role.

Arkansas does not need every backup to become a star before Utah.

It needs more players than just the starters to prove they can be trusted when the Razorbacks need them most.

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