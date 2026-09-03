Three Best Bets for Razorbacks' Season Opener Against North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This will probably be one of the only games this season that's easy enough to predict.

North Alabama has been one of the weakest programs at the FCS level since moving up from the Division II ranks where they were perineal title contenders in the Gulf South Conference. Almost a decade later and head coach Brent Dearmon is working toward reviving the program following his own 2-10 season.

Arkansas watched the game and film to prepare for a rebuilt roster and coaching staff with the chance to cover a (40.5) point spread. How will the Razorbacks take care of business and win big in coach Ryan Silverfield's first game at the helm?

Here are the three biggest bets they get it done on Saturday.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Image

Jackson Completes Over 65% of His Passes

The Montgomery, Ala., native was the most consistent passer throughout spring practices and fall camp and will now take his improvements to the field Saturday against a Lions' defense that is prone to giving up big plays.

UNA gave up eight plays of 10+ yards, six of 15+ yards and a pair of 40+ yards, which bodes well for an Arkansas offense that found explosive plays throughout two scrimmages.

If Sutton Smith, Chris Marshall, CJ Brown, Jamari Hawkins and Braylen Russell find room in the open field it's reasonable to expect house calls to happen throughout Saturday's game.

And if that's the case, Jackson should be able to find short completions in the passing game that allows his teammates to make plays in space, a big key to success in offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's scheme.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes rushes in a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Defense Notches Five Sacks, Two Interceptions

Lions quarterback Destin Wade is a veteran, who started his career as a 4-star prospect in the SEC at Kentucky. He possesses above average athleticism and could cause containment issues for the Razorbacks' defensive line.

However, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts likes to dial pressure from different positions on any given play, which causes confusion for opposing offenses. Wade had quite the day against Samford, but with what is expected to be an improved secondary and pass rush, Arkansas should be able to exploit the line of scrimmage early and often.

Speeding up Wade's decision making, forcing a couple of turnovers and generating pressure for a couple of stops early on will do enough to let Arkansas keep scoring at will against the Lions defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith breaks a tackle during spring practice. | Sutton Smith, Instagra

Smith, Russell Combine For 250 Yards, 3 TD

One week after UNA kept Samford at bay with (-8) yards rushing, their defense will be tasked with stopping Memphis transfer Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell, fresh off a physical transformation.

The Razorbacks' offensive line has been touted as one of the strengths of this team, and that's easy to buy into given the amount of experience in the room.

There's plenty of reason to trust the experience up front. Transfers Malachi Breland and Bryant Williams surrendered just one combined sack last season, while Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham provide continuity alongside each other at center and right guard.

The only question mark is whether junior left tackle Kavion Broussard will be up to snuff when Arkansas begins to pound the rock on Saturday. He graded out at 55.1 in run blocking against Mississippi State, was a shade better at 59.1 against Texas.

If the Razorbacks have put it all together, then there's plenty of reason to believe Smith's speed and Russell's bulldozer mentality will lead them to a dominant victory.

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