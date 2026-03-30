Three Biggest Questions Razorbacks Face in Spring Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas enters spring practice with more questions than answers as Ryan Silverfield begins shaping the foundation of his first Razorbacks team.

After a 2-10 season, the focus is less about quick fixes and more about establishing his "all in" standard that can carry through the summer and into the fall.

Silverfield has emphasized discipline, accountability and consistency since taking over, but those traits must translate to the field in multiple areas if Arkansas is going to show meaningful progress in 2026.

That starts with identifying reliable contributors on both sides of the ball. The Razorbacks return pieces with experience, but not enough proven production at key positions to feel settled heading into spring.

Here's the three biggest questions facing Silverfield as spring practice resumes.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during spring practice drills on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

There's Quincy Rhodes, Then Who Else?

Senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes is back after skipping out on entering the NFL Draft despite several first round grades from various mock drafts.

He has a chance to leap into the Razorbacks top-10 sack artists of all-time if he even produces a similar stat line this season.

Rhodes became a household name in the SEC, finishing with 44 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks during last year's 2-10 campaign.

His 15.5 tackles for loss in 2025 ties him for No. 11 in a single-season and is 9.5 away from at least finishing his career ranked among the top-25 in school history.

Personal accolades aside, Rhodes is going to need some help from second-year returnees, additions from the transfer portal and high school ranks.

Along the edges, junior edge rusher Charlie Collins is back after playing sparingly in 2025. Auburn transfer Jamonta Waller and Kentucky transfer Stephen Soles are two names to keep tabs on as impact pass rushers with a quartet of highly regarded defenders from the 2025 class in Caleb Bell, Reginald Vaughn, Trent Sellers, and Kieundre Johnson as options to create violence in multiple looks.

Who Steps Up to Lead Offense?

Most of the attention this spring will focus on which quarterback will emerge as the starter, but there are probably a handful of other questions Silverfield will need answered this spring.

Once again, the Razorbacks don't return a proven commodity at running back or at wide receiver. There are players such as running back Braylen Russell and wide receiver C.J. Brown who have extensive amounts of experience but haven't sustained it consistently throughout an entire season.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Memphis transfer Sutton Smith has scored 13 career touchdowns while averaging over six yards per touch, but that was against American Conference competition.

Former 5-star wide receiver Chris Marshall has been around awhile, but last season at Boise State was his first to be available in every game.

There were flashes shown from Jalen Brown through five games in 2025 as a potential breakout option in the passing game. But his broken leg suffered on a touchdown reception against Notre Dame sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Brown caught 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Razorbacks and was consistently getting open for big plays in the passing game.

"Jalen Brown has done a remarkable job in his recovery," Silverfield said ahead of spring practice. "'Hey, does that look natural? Does that look normal? How are you feeling as we progress you back in?' But in a limited role he'll certainly be out there."

Another wideout set to return from injury is Ismael Cisse, who missed all of 2025 to recover from wrist surgery.

The former Stanford transfer is another pass catcher that Arkansas' first-year coach is pleased with this offseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ismael Cisse makes a catch during drills at spring practice on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

“Cisse will be back full," Silverfield said. He’s done a great job with his recovery from his injury last year."

Former coach Sam Pittman and his offensive staff raved about what Cisse brought to the offense during spring ball. His knack for being a possession receiver and understanding how to turn up field for extra yardage will be useful to new offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

Has Ball Security Been Prioritized?

Any improvement is good when it comes to how bad the Razorbacks have been at protecting the football in recent seasons. There's no secret Arkansas has been mightily prone to turnovers with 43 since the start of the 2024 season.

There were multiple plays last season that played a role in Arkansas coming away victorious but ultimately did former coach Sam Pittman in. A pair of fumbles in the closing moments of games against Ole Miss and Memphis soured what eventually became a forgettable 2025 campaign.

The Razorbacks had 14 total fumbles, losing eight total and Taylen Green recorded 11 interceptions which also cost the team multiple opportunities.

Silverfield is aware of Arkansas' previous struggles and has vowed to change that multiple times this offseason.

"Ball security has been a major issue here at Arkansas," Silverfield said at the Little Rock Rotary Club March 5. "I don't want to talk on the past but we have to do a better job of taking care of the football and playing disciplined football, being more penalty free."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Over the previous four seasons at Memphis, the Tigers have been one of the most responsible teams in the nation with the football on a consistent basis. Silverfield's teams ranked No. 16 in 2022 at +6 in turnover margin, No. 17 in 2023 at +5, No. 2 in 2023 at +18, and No. 15 in 2025 at +7.

During that same period, Arkansas finished a flat zero in turnover margin which ranked No. 30 nationally, No. 75 in 2023 at -1, No. 112 in 2024 at -8, and No. 125 last season at -11.

A lot of coaches can preach it well, but Silverfield has a proven track record of protecting the football which should help the Razorbacks during close games in 2026.

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