Three Things We Know, One We Don't About Razorbacks This Offseason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks closed spring practice healthy, organized and ready to hit the ground running for Ryan Silverfield's first season.

While there wasn't as much offense as most traditional spring games display, Arkansas did show enough fight, discipline and execution in nearly all facets of the game.

With a full summer to go until fall practice begins, there's still some things everyone knows, yet, still plenty of questions. Here's three to keep an eye on this offseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes and coach Ryan Silverfield. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

What Is Known: Defense Looks Improved

It's been a while since Arkansas has fielded an above average defense, and it's mostly because of a lack of depth at every level.

When Silverfield brought in Ron Roberts, he completely gutted a unit that was among the worst in the country in all facets of the game. Blown assignments, busted coverages, bad angles, missed tackles and lack of effort caused Arkansas fans plenty of grief.

With one returning starter at every level of the defense, Roberts and his defensive staff added size, instant impact transfers, developmental pieces and promising freshmen to the defensive line. Those additions alone should help shore up a defense that was full of holes in 2025.

There was hardly a semblence of pass rush nor simulated pressure with an extremely short rotation to SEC standards. Defensive end Quincy Rhodes might have some help this fall with Charlie Collins and transfers Steven Soles and Jamonta Waller coming off the edge.

Then, the interior is full of potential with the addition of former Virginia defensive tackle Hunter Osbourne, who enjoyed a breakout year after starting his career at Alabama.

Behind him are a slew of young transfers such as former 4-stars Trajen Odom (Ohio State), Xadavien Sims (Oregon), and Carlon Jones (USC) who coaches were quite pleased with during spring practice.

True freshman 4-star Danny Beale has been a good as advertised up front, forging his way into the starting rotation early in is college career. Summer work throughout OTAs will be key to his development and whether he'll be able to contribute immediately.

Bringing in productive hybrid linebacker Khmori House was a massive win to play alongside promising returnees Wyatt Simmons and Bradley Shaw.

The biggest difference from a year ago is Arkansas' secondary bringing in playmakers on the backend of its defense. With 17-of-18 defensive backs being newcomers, assistant coaches Deron Wilson, Eddie Hicks and CJ Wiliford have a room full of potential for a massive turnaround.

Jahiem "Joker" Johnson was a shutdown corner for Tulane last season by recording 42 tackles, nine pass break-ups, four interceptions and one forced fumble in 2025.

He isn't the only ballhawk in the secondary either as La'Khi Rowland, Braydon Lee, Shelton Lewis, Carter Stoutmire and several others have shown a knack for picking off passes.

While explosive plays have become harder to stop across the country, Arkansas wants to get off the field on third downs, create turnovers and limit scoring opportunities.

Those details alone can elevate the Razorbacks from one of the worst among the Power Five to at least a respectable unit.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

What Is Known: Passing Game Has Potential

The Razorbacks have some talent out wide and in the slot between Chris Marshall, CJ Brown, Ismael Cisse, Courtney Crutchfield, Jamari Hawkins and Donovan Faupel.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey believes if the season had started mid-April that he had at least nine guys ready who could suit up, play and execute their assignments.

Now, what that looks like come Week 1 against North Alabama is unknown, but there's at least a longer list of capable pass catchers expected to contribute.

What it will likely boil down to is how well can KJ Jackson extend the field. Because if he struggles with deep ball accuracy, his weakness can impact how effective Arkansas' offense can be.

If he can find some way to stretch the field, whether that's through intermediate crossing routes or receivers breaking open, there is certainly reason to be positive about Jackson's capabilities.

Arkansas Razorbacks center Caden Kitler during practice. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

What Isn't Know: Blocking Edges

With both Corey Robinson (graduation) and E'Marion Harris (transfer) departing from the program last season, it opened up a huge void along the Razorbacks' offensive line.

Coaches figured out how to shore that up in a hurry with one of the better additions out of the portal in former Louisiana standout Bryant WIlliams.

Coaches have been high on former Ole Miss transfer Kavion Broussard this offseason, but he did have some lapses in protection during the spring game.

He's only a redshirt sophomore and has plenty of time to elevate his game, fix footwork and a fully grasp the Razorbacks' blocking scheme over the summer.

As for the guard positions, all three spots are solidified between Memphis transfer Malachi Breland and two returning starters Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham.

The offensive coaching staff ideally wants to have nine offensive linemen prepared to play at any moment. And it seems like they're pleased from what coaches have said throughout spring ball.

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