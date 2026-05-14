Deshaun Watson Favored Over Shedeur Sanders to be Browns Starting Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders took over as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in the second half of the 2025 NFL season, and he showed flashes of competence at the position. While normally he would have done enough to earn the starting gig for the 2026 campaign, let's remember that Deshaun Watson is still on the roster and expected to compete for the role in training camp.

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns in 2022, but legal troubles and a lack of production on the field when he's been healthy enough to play have put him on the back burner. He missed the entire 2025 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, but he's reportedly healthy enough to return to the field this season.

As a result, Cleveland is going to have one of the most fascinating quarterback battles of the summer.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released betting odds for which quarterback will take the first snap of the season, and it's the former Houston Texan that's set as the betting favorite.

Who Will be Browns Starting Quarterback?

Deshaun Watson -174

Shedeur Sanders +136

Dillon Gabriel +5500

Taylen Green +8000

Watson is favored at -174 to be the starting quarterback for the Browns, with an implied probability of 63.5%. Sanders is very much in the mix, coming in at +136. Dillon Gabriel (+5500) and the Browns' sixth-round draft pick, Taylen Green, would need quite a few things to go their way this summer for either of them to take the first snap of the season.

Sanders led the Browns to a 3-4 record as their starter last year, but he completed 56.6% of passes for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Cleveland had few weapons to help Sanders out, but his overall performance may not have been good enough for the Browns to give Watson one last shot.

In four seasons with the Browns, Watson had played 19 games, playing to a 9-10 record while completing 61.2% of passes, throwing 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

If you're looking to bet this market, Watson is a solid bet at -174. As long as he's healthy, I'd be surprised if the Browns don't give him at least one more chance. They have sunk too much money into him not to give him as many opportunities as they can.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!