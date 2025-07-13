Three bold predictions for Razorbacks ahead of SEC Media Days starting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SEC's "Talkin' Season" is almost here as Media Days begins Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Coaches, players and media alike will be hyping every player up, sharing team updates and convince people why their team will be better than last year.
It's the biggest party of the summer for media as legitimate talking points are provided to get through the dog days of summer and into fall practice.
With the slate wiped clean from 2024, it's time to give three bold predictions for the Razorbacks 2025 season under sixth year coach Sam Pittman.
Taylen Green in Heisman race
The hype swirling around Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green as a darkhorse contender for the Heisman Trophy is growing each week.
After amassing over 3,700 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns last seasons, Green is expected to blossom into one of the best players in the SEC and possibly college football.
Not only will he need to be the best player in America, he'll need to lead the Razorbacks to 10+ wins. Only three Heisman winners have been on teams that won at least nine games in a season: Tim Tebow (2007), Lamar Jackson (2016) and Travis Hunter (2024).
Green will need to wheel the Razorbacks to a dominant start with convincing non-conference wins over Arkansas State and Memphis. Then, he must dial up an SEC road win against Ole Miss or upset last year's College Football Playoff runner up Notre Dame.
If Green can get that done, there's no reason he can't be near the top of a Heisman race with guys like LaNorris Sellers, Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubinik, Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, DJ Lagway, Kevin Jennings and many others.
With offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino back, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about year two in his high octane offense.
Razorbacks in CFP hunt after 9-0 start
To continue with dream scenarios, there is an alternate universe where Arkansas can find a way to be 9-0 going into the Battle of the Golden Boot against LSU in Death Valley.
There have been doubts of exactly how good this Razorback team can be but let's face it, things can get a little crazy and teams can pull off a surprise or two.
National media and casual fans will look at the schedule and think "how in the world will Arkansas be able to avoid three losses by week five?" Don't count out Arkansas' ability to defeat Tennessee for the fifth consecutive game.
Then, Arkansas will return to Razorback Stadium to face Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State in consecutive weeks. This is an SEC homestand rare as any as Arkansas has hosted just three straight conference home games once (2011) since joining the league in 1992.
If the Razorbacks can find a way to win each of those four games, Arkansas will start 9-0 with a chance to win three straight rivalry games to close the season and be in contention for a playoff bid.
Defensive line one of best in SEC
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams was close to running a 3-4 defense before bringing in Phillip Lee from Troy during the spring portal window.
The 6-foot-4, 240 pound defensive end can also line up as an edge rusher at linebacker and has proven himself as a productive defender in the Sun Belt over his three year career.
Lee appeared in 34 games for the Trojans, recording 53 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks with most of his production coming last season.
Arkansas is full of talent along the defensive front, but are light on proven commodities due to their youth. Defensive line coach has brought in several 4-star rated players over the previous three classes, including Quincy Rhodes, Charlie Collins, Kavion Henderson, Reginald Vaughn and Kevin Oatis.
Veterans Cam Ball and Ian Geffrard both took a massive step forward in production last season. Coaches are also high on Abielene Christian transfer David Oke, who missed some time during the spring due to an injury.
The Razorbacks have taken a gamble on several small school transfers in the past such as John Ridgeway (2021) and Anton Juncaj (2024). While production varied between the two, coaches have done well evaluating small school additions.
Since Adams took over the defensive front in 2022, Arkansas has been solidly productive in sacks and tackles for a loss. However, finding ways to become more disruptive will certainly help the secondary improve after allowing over 247 yards per game (No. 111 nationally) last season.