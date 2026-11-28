FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The Arkansas Razorbacks closed out their 2026 season Saturday afternoon as they took on the LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Stadium, falling to the Tigers 25-10 and finishing 4-8 (2-7 in SEC play).

Following Saturday's loss, the Tigers now lead the all-time series 44-23-2 since the series began in 1901.

Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey pregame against LSU Tigers | Nilsen Black

Offensive Struggles Remain

Left-handed play caller KJ Jackson's season struggles continued throughout the season finale as Jackson completed 18-of-35 passes for 203 yards while also accounting for the Razorbacks' two turnovers as Jackson fumbled on the opening possession and threw an interception on the ensuing drive.

Arkansas Quarterback KJ Jackson attempting a pass in the first half against LSU | Nilsen Black

As the offensive struggles showed their full colors against the Tigers, the Razorbacks failed to eclipse 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season, finishing the contest with only 75 rushing yards, with quarterback KJ Jackson leading the Hogs with 37 yards on 13 attempts.

With the season coming to an end the Razorbacks finished ranked No.108 in total offense as the Hogs averaged 341.7 yards a game.

Now that the season has concluded, many Arkansas fans are calling for changes on the offensive side of the ball, with the Razorbacks struggling to produce all season long; the offense scored only 16 points in the last 10 quarters under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts on the field pregame against the LSU Tigers | Nilsen Black

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Rushing Defense Crumbles Against Tigers

The Razorbacks, who came into the LSU game allowing just over 145 rushing yards a game, which ranked them No.73 in the country, completely fell apart against the Tigers as the Tigers rushed for 305 yards against the Hogs as Dilin Jones finished the game with a team high184 yards on 13 carries while also tacking on two rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers established their rushing attack early against the Razorbacks. They kept their foot on the pedal all afternoon as the Hogs failed to shut down the Tigers' offense, allowing the Tigers to get into the second level of the Hogs' defense throughout the game.

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Miguel Mitchell celebrates after making a tackle in the first half. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Despite the Razorbacks' defensive struggles, senior safety Miguel Mitchell shined on senior night, leading the Team with 12 tackles and one PBU.

Arkansas Head Coach on the sideline during the LSU game | Nilsen Black

Growth Under Ryan Silverfield

Following a disappointing 2025 season under head coach Sam Pittman, in which the Razorbacks finished 2-10 and 0-8 in SEC play, the Razorbacks improved and showed glimpses of light in Ryan Silverfield's first season in Fayetteville.

Despite the Razorbacks winning only 4 games this season, they showed fight all season long, regardless of the results. With the Razorbacks able to win 2 SEC games this season, it's a small beam of hope for Razorbacks fans about what the future holds during the upcoming offseason and heading into the 2027 season.

As the Razorbacks head into National Signing Day with the No.40 overall high school class according to 247Sports, the Razorbacks will need to hit the transfer portal hard to boost fans' spirits and help build a roster for the 2027 season, where the Razorbacks look to continue to grow and make a push to head to a bowl game in Silverfield's second season as the Razorbacks' head coach.

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