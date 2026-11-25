FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The easiest mistake Arkansas could make this week is confusing a disappointed LSU team with a diminished threat.

The Tigers are 6-5, have lost three consecutive games and have fallen well short of the expectations attached to Lane Kiffin’s arrival. Arkansas is 4-7, coming off a 45-3 loss at Texas and attempting to finish Ryan Silverfield’s first season with something more substantial than another promise about the offseason.

Neither program needs help identifying what has gone wrong. The more useful question is whether either can keep those problems from defining the finale.

For Arkansas, that requires an honest reading of the opponent. LSU has weaknesses worth attacking, particularly its ball security. It also has enough offensive ability to make the Razorbacks regret assuming that a poor November has made the Tigers manageable.

Arkansas wide receiver Ismael Cisse arrives on the field at Texas for warmups. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images

Here are three things I know — and three I still need to see answered — before the Golden Boot game.

Three Things I Know

LSU’s Losing Streak Does Not Tell the Whole Story

LSU’s past three results were a 31-13 loss to Alabama, a 22-21 loss to Texas and a 27-13 loss at Tennessee. That sequence establishes that the Tigers have struggled against difficult opposition.

It does not establish that they have become an easy opponent themselves. The Texas result is particularly relevant. LSU lost to the Longhorns by one point.

Arkansas lost to the same program by 42. That does not create a mathematical prediction for Saturday, but it should discourage anyone from treating the teams’ recent disappointments as equivalent.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt enters the finale with 3,019 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. Running back Darian Jones has 888 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Receiver Jayden Harris has 57 catches for 871 yards and nine touchdowns. Those are established sources of production, not theoretical threats.

The assignment for Arkansas is to make LSU operate less efficiently than its personnel suggest it can. That means contesting manageable throws, limiting yards after contact and avoiding the penalties that turn an unsuccessful play into a fresh opportunity.

The Tigers have helped opponents this season. Arkansas cannot build its entire plan around waiting for that assistance.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to pass against Texas. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images

Ball Security Is the Clearest Opening for Arkansas

Leavitt’s 12 interceptions deserve attention because they identify a recurring problem rather than an isolated bad afternoon. His three-interception performance against Texas was particularly costly in a game LSU lost by one point.

That is where Arkansas has a plausible route to changing the game. It does not require shutting down every part of LSU’s offense. It requires creating enough uncomfortable situations to give the defense opportunities to take the ball away.

Pressure matters, but pressure does not have to mean sending extra defenders on every important down. Arkansas needs to disrupt timing without repeatedly leaving an easy answer behind the rush.

Coverage discipline matters just as much. A quarterback with interceptions on his record can still punish a defender who abandons his responsibility chasing another one. Then comes the part Arkansas cannot overlook: what happens after the takeaway.

An interception that produces a short field should change the offensive calculation. It should increase the likelihood of points, not simply relocate the next stalled possession.

Winning the turnover margin would give the Razorbacks a better chance. Converting that advantage into touchdowns is how they could make it decisive.

Arkansas wide receiver AJ Jordan runs after a catch in the first quarter against Texas. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas Has to Stop Confusing Movement With Effective Offense

The Razorbacks average 19.7 points per game while possessing the ball for 31:41. Those figures describe an offense that has spent substantial time on the field without generating enough scoring.

Texas supplied the clearest recent example. Arkansas accumulated 363 yards but finished with three points, a missed field goal and multiple unsuccessful fourth-down attempts. Yardage is not meaningless. Neither is possession time.

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Both become misleading when presented without explaining how the drives ended. Against LSU, Arkansas needs to evaluate its offense by the situations it resolves.

Can it avoid the negative play that turns a promising series into a long-yardage problem? Can it convert after reaching scoring territory? Can it produce a touchdown without requiring a nearly flawless sequence? Those questions put responsibility across the operation.

The quarterback must make sound decisions. Receivers must finish catches. The line must provide workable protection. The staff must offer answers the personnel can execute.

Arkansas does not need an attractive possession total attached to another inadequate score. It needs an offense capable of making LSU respond.

Arkansas wide receiver AJ Jordan lines up for a play in the first half against Texas. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images

Three Things I Don’t Know

Can Arkansas Protect KJ Jackson Without Giving Up Too Much Else?

Jackson enters the finale with 2,231 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. His completion total—195 on 331 attempts—also reflects an offense that has not consistently operated with high passing efficiency.

The question against LSU is not simply whether Arkansas can prevent sacks. It is whether the Razorbacks can provide protection while still putting enough useful options into the route.

Keeping additional blockers in can help the quarterback survive. It can also make coverage easier if too few receivers are threatening the defense. Releasing more targets can create answers, but those answers are irrelevant if the rush arrives before the play develops.

That balance is a coaching responsibility. Arkansas needs a credible quick game, sensible protection adjustments and enough early-down success to avoid making every important snap an obvious passing situation.

Jackson also has responsibilities within that structure: identifying the available answer, getting the ball out when it is there and avoiding the attempt to rescue every broken play.

I do not know whether Arkansas can sustain that balance for four quarters. Until it does, productive stretches will remain vulnerable to the next possession-wrecking mistake.

2. Which Arkansas Response Is More Representative?

The Razorbacks beat South Carolina 34-6, then lost to Texas 45-3. Different opponents account for a meaningful portion of that distance. They do not eliminate the question of why Arkansas’ execution has been so difficult to sustain.

The finale offers a useful test because adversity is likely to arrive in some form. LSU will make plays. Arkansas will have an unsuccessful possession. A matchup will require an adjustment. The Razorbacks may fall behind. What happens next matters.

Can the offense change an answer that is not working? Can the defense follow a touchdown with a stop? Can the team avoid turning one mistake into a sequence that effectively decides the afternoon?

Those are more revealing measures of resilience than an energetic opening possession. The South Carolina game demonstrated that Arkansas could control a favorable afternoon. The Texas game demonstrated how quickly it could lose control against a stronger opponent. What remains uncertain is whether this team can recover while a game is still available to be won.

Will the Finale Provide Evidence or Just Another Offseason Argument?

An Arkansas victory would matter. Winning a rivalry game would give the players a meaningful result and Silverfield something concrete to carry into the offseason.

It would not answer every question about his staff, roster or approach. An LSU victory would require the same discipline in interpretation. The final score would matter, but so would the manner of the performance.

A competitive game lost through a small number of correctable mistakes would deserve a different assessment from another afternoon in which Arkansas appears unable to function against the opponent.

The danger is deciding in advance what Saturday must prove. Supporters convinced Silverfield is the answer may be tempted to turn a victory into confirmation of everything. Critics may be equally tempted to make a loss the final word on a tenure still in its first season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks at the videoboard during the South Carolina game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Neither approach requires much examination. The better evaluation asks what changed, what remained broken and whether the decisions made during the game improved Arkansas’ chances. That will not settle the entire future. It should help establish what needs to happen next.

Arkansas does not need the Golden Boot game to become a referendum on every frustration surrounding the program. It needs to prepare for LSU’s strengths, exploit its weaknesses and give itself a legitimate chance to win. After a season with too much distance between encouraging moments and dependable football, that would be a meaningful place to start.

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