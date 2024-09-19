Three Key Questions Razorbacks Need to Answer at Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's hard to really handicap Arkansas' offense through three games, other than they execute really well most of the time. They have put up yards, but not against an SEC defense.
That changes this week when they go on the road to face Auburn. Don't worry, the Tigers really haven't faced another SEC team, either, and have a loss they can't really figure out how it happened just like the Razorbacks against Oklahoma State.
Despite averaging nearly 600 yards a game, the Hogs have questions that future opposing defensive coordinators have seen. Opponents this year may have, too, but simply didn't have the people to do anything about it.
Especially in the running game. Expecting Arkansas to run for 259 yards might include a lot of hope, but also point to a bigger problem for Auburn but that's somebody else's issue to deal with.
The Razorbacks' issue is protecting quarterback Taylen Green, who is probably running a little more than Bobby Petrino wants to see. Exactly why he's running on so many plays that look like passes is an unknown question, but it comes down to one of three things.
1. Receivers Aren't Getting Open Quickly Enough
That's been a problem too often in the past, but the hope was improved coaching would fix that. If that's not the problem, then they are just not talented enough.
Andrew Armstrong has been the primary target in the two games he's played and has 18 catches, averaging nine pergame. The next highest are Isaiah Sategna and Tyrone Broden, averaging just over 2 receptions per game.
Don't take this as the passing game is inept because they have the yardage to prove it's not, but a lot of it has been the teams' ability to run the ball and we'll find out if that's due to the level of opponent or not.
2. Offensive Line Can't Keep Pressure Off Green
While there's no question the Razorbacks can block the run, there are many questions about the passing game. It may be the area where injuries have cost them. Having a quarterback running
That usually means they don't have the agility but have the bulk and attitude to just fire off the ball and go straight ahead. It looks like on a lot of the plays for Green, they are trying to roll him out
There's not a lot of contributors. Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson have run for 82.6% of the 777 yards net rushing. The quarterback averaging just over 80 yards running per game. That may or may not hold up in SEC play.
3. Green Isn't Making Consistently Correct Reads
If there's a really tricky area, this one is it. Green's inconsistency against UAB was put off by some people as nerves playing for the first time in Razorback Stadium.
That won't matter this week with the game being on the road. For him, he's going to be in front of the biggest crowd of the year. They aren't particularly hostile to opponents, but they are very loud at times and he's going to have to deal with that.
If he's not going through progressions much past Armstrong, then it's an entirely different problem Petrino has probably addressed in practices if that's it. The balance is overwhelming and jumps off the stat sheet at you.
Defensive coordinators see it, too. They are going to be preparing for it because these busloads of analysts every team has working looks at every single SEC game. All of those guys have noticed it, too.
Can Green pick up what they're doing or be able to execute what the coaches see? That may end up being the biggest question of all.
While fans have extremely high hopes for the high-flying offense to continue, there is at least one thing they need to keep in the back of their head and remember Petrino's time as head coach.
In 2010, the Hogs went to Auburn, scored 43 points and put up 566 yardsof total offense against the Tigers, who had just 470 yards of offense. Cam Newton managed to put up 65 points on the Arkansas defense that day on their way to a national championship.
It may be the best example I can think of where yardage doesn't always equate to big wins. Everybody should have learned that against Oklahoma State.
