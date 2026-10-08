Three Offseason Moves That Could Save Silverfield's Future at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that things haven't gone quite as expected in Ryan Silverfield's first season at Arkansas.

Some things have been completely out of his control, but others could've easily been avoided if he sought out the right pieces for his first team.

When the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' football review comes back with recommended changes, Silverfield's job will likely be safe for at least one more season. But if he's going operate as a CEO of the program, he'll need to do these three things to prove he's set on making progress during the offseason.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. checks on a player hurt against LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Find A New Offensive Coordinator

Tim Cramsey has worked at every level of college football, but didn't quite have the prerequisite experience needed to get an SEC job prior to this season. His name was floated around for several Power Four jobs in recent years, including LSU after his offense was one of the more efficient in Memphis in 2024.

It seemed like he'd do okay with the Razorbacks by bringing Memphis' prized freshman quarterback AJ Hill with him and inheriting another passer with SEC experience in KJ Jackson. Aside from exceptional playmaking ability from wide receiver Chris Marshall, this offense has been hamstrung in a multitude of ways.

Whether that's due to scheme, play-calling or just not having the horses to do well in the SEC, Cramsey isn't getting it done this fall and it might do Silverfield well to move on after the season. These two have been attached at the hip, a package deal for the Razorbacks of sorts during the offseason, but sometimes it's better to cut things off for the sake of keeping a job.

Arkansas Offense National Rank out of 138 FBS Teams Total Offense: 335 yards per game No. 116 Scoring: 19.8 points per game No. 115 Rushing: 92.2 yards per game No. 134 Passing: 242.8 yards per game No. 59 Sacks: 14 No. 122 Explosive Plays: 18 plays of 20+ yards No. 93 Third Down %: 44.44% No. 47 Fourth Down %: 40% No. 110 Turnovers: 7 No. 84 Redzone TD%: 52.63% No. 113

Arkansas was expected to play an efficient brand of offense that gets the ball to their playmakers in space, score quite a few points and protects the quarterback. But there hasn't been a semblance of the offense coming together or any sign of improvement that this is going to get better.

So, if Silverfield does move on from Cramsey after the season, what kind of accomplishments should a potential candidate possess?

• Top 30 Offense in Power Conference

• Plug-n-Play system for QB

• Physical Rushing Attack

• Quick strike play concepts

• Quality protection from OL

• Ability to adapt to personnel

• Strong portal evaluator

• In-game adjustments (winning the middle-8 minutes)

Former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) talks with former associate head coach Kendal Briles during the first half of a game against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of success in the middle eight minutes (points per drive), here are the top offenses and their respective coordinators:

Team (Offensive Coordinator) Points Per Drive Kentucky (Joe Sloan) 5.1 Alabama (Ryan Grubb) 4.9 Ohio State (Arthur Smith) 4.6 Utah (Kevin McGiven) 4.4 Miami (Shannon Dawson) 4.4 Illinois (Barry Lunney, Jr.) 4.0 Penn State (Taylor Mouser) 3.9 Oregon (Drew Mehringer) 3.8 LSU (Charlie Weis, Jr.) 3.5 South Carolina (Kendal Briles) 3.4

There are two names on the list above with previous Arkansas ties who could transition with ease and they are Barry Lunney, Jr. and Kendal Briles.

Lunney arrived at Arkansas in 2013 as tight ends coach under Bret Bielema, and was a premium in-state connection on the recruiting trail. His final two seasons were spent as special teams coordinator from 2018-19 under former coach Chad Morris.

He moved on to UTSA as offensive coordinator for Jeff Traylor in 2020, assembling a top-50 offense in the country. As a second year playcaller, Lunney's unit averaged 36.9 points (No. 11, FBS), and 437.6 yards of total offense (No. 34, FBS) in 2021.

Since his move to Illinois in 2022, his offenses haven't ranked in the top-50 in scoring or total offense to this point. However, those units have consistently been among the best in terms of efficiency and currently rank No. 34 through the first five weeks of this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Lunney's Offensive Efficiency at Illinois



2026: No. 34

2025: No. 15

2024: No. 34

2023: No. 69

2022: No. 24

Briles has bounced around his entire coaching career, and with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer on the hot seat it is reasonable to expect he will be available after the season.

Since taking over as a play caller and coordinator over a decade ago, Briles has consistently fielded productive offense with only three seasons ranked outside the top-80. Some of his best work has come over the previous five seasons between Arkansas and TCU, which shows he has a good feel for the rhythm of a game and understands how to adjust his scheme to suit his talent.

He's shown success working with pro-style quarterbacks like Josh Hoover, Feliepe Franks or dual-threat passers such as KJ Jefferson and D'Eriq King.

Briles' Career Offensive Efficiency



2026, South Carolina: No. 88

2025, TCU: No. 34

2024, TCU: No. 31

2023, TCU: No. 38

2022, Arkansas: No. 25

2021, Arkansas: No. 38

2020, Arkansas: No. 82

2019, FSU: No. 102

2018, Houston: No. 18

2017, FAU: No. 23

2016, Baylor: No. 83

2015, Baylor: No. 4

Former Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey watches warmup ahead of the Michigan State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other offensive coordinators around the country to keep tabs on are Slade Nagle (Houston), Chip Lindsey (Missouri), or Mitch Dahlen (Oregon State). If there is a Group of Five prospect to watch, look no further than Landon Keopple at Texas State.

Keopple was an Arkansas All-State quarterback at Fayetteville High School in 2000, and went on to play wide receiver at Tulsa from 2003-05 before getting his start at Ouachita Baptist in 2007 as a graduate assistant.

He joined his father, Bill, at Southern Arkansas in 2009 and was named offensive coordinator in 2011 where he coached 51 All-Conference selections and saw his quarterbacks earn All-GAC honors in each of his final eight years with the Muleriders.

His prolific offenses in Magnolia managed to produce the program's all-time leading passer, rusher and wide receiver in school history before linking up with current Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne at Hawaii in 2020 and the rest his history.

Bring In A Quality Transfer Quarterback

Jackson earned the starting job over Hill during fall camp, but neither has proven themselves enough to hang around another year.

While each of them have helped Arkansas go 2-1 in non-conference play, expecting either of them to carry an offense with an inconsistent rushing attack and questionable protection was too steep of a learning curve when it came to performing at the level needed in the SEC.

Whether Jackson develops into a reliable SEC starter over the final seven games or Hill makes a serious push for playing time, Silverfield cannot afford to enter another offseason without evaluating every available option in the transfer portal. And that ought to include having the funds available to seek an impact passer who can elevate the Razorbacks next season.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson looks for running room during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

There are certainly plenty of quarterbacks who could be seeking an opportunity in the SEC next season, especially those who have consistent factors in team success over the past few seasons. Potentially targeting a signal caller who might be looking for greener pastures after being misused could play a role to.

The bottom line is Arkansas desperately needs to actively search the transfer market if Silverfield wants to establish himself as the future head of the program.

Add Multiple Impact Receivers

Arkansas' offense has been far from electric this season, and using those resources Silverfield raised over the offseason will be critical to adding playmakers on the outside in a way Kentucky did for this year.

The Razorbacks can't gamble again on just one likely option, but will need a complete overhaul of the position group, keeping just a few of those who could possibly help next season. Recruiting the right quarterback will be a major factor in Arkansas potentially luring receivers out of the transfer portal.

While having the right offense matters next season, bringing in enough talent at the skill positions can hide other factors such as protection, time to throw and help make the offense appear to be more physical.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a first down reception in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Silverfield might not have inherited the ideal situation at Arkansas, but that doesn't mean he gets a free pass for how things have unfolded during his first season.

There are still seven games remaining on the schedule, and plenty can change between now and the end of November. But the longer Arkansas continues to struggle offensively, the harder it becomes to justify keeping everything the same.

The Board of Trustees can recommend changes, the athletic department can find additional resources and boosters can continue pouring money into the program. However, none of that matters if the wrong people continue to be in charge of making decisions, or the wrong players are brought in to help stabilize the situation in the offseason.

If Silverfield wants to prove himself as the CEO of an SEC program, he'll have to make the tough calls, even when those decisions involve people he's trusted for years.

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