Three Questions for Razorbacks Ahead of Oklahoma State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the rust scrubbed off following a 70-0 blowout of in-state FCS foe UAPB it is time to look forward to the Razorbacks matchup with Oklahoma State.
Arkansas dominated as it should have but now must look forward to an Oklahoma State program which won 10 games last season. With a seventh-year senior calling the shots under center and a coach with his newly-trimmed "Arkansas Waterfall" mullet, the Cowboys open as (-7.5) point favorites to beat the visiting Razorbacks in week two.
Here's a few questions heading into game week for Arkansas if it plans to beat a top-25 opponent on the road.
Stopping Ollie Gordon?
Saturday morning's matinee features a Heisman hopeful on one sideline with an aggressive defense on the other. Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon was the workhorse during its game against FCS No. 1 ranked South Dakota State with 27 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Gordon displayed versatility to his game with four receptions for 42 yards and another score. The Jackrabbits led the FCS in run defense last season with less 90 yards allowed per game but couldnt sustain enough offense to sneak an upset.
Arkansas, on the other hand, took care of its FCS cupcake Thursday night allowing only seven rushing yards against UAPB. The biggest question looming is if the Razorbacks interior defensive line and linebackers will be able to hold up against the Cowboys power-run game.
Razorbacks Front Seven Ready for Stiff Test?
Averaging nearly 24-years-old and a combined 220 career collegiate starts, Oklahoma State's offensive line will be a tall test for the visiting Razorbacks. Arkansas' defensive linemen ate up the Golden Lions offensive line from the jump as it should have, finishing with 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.
After only giving up three tackles for loss but no sacks, Arkansas will have its hands full trying to pressure Alex Bowman and the Cowboys' offense. There were points in the fourth quarter, four drives to be exact, when Oklahoma State had to punt or trot out the field goal unit with its starters still in the game.
Oklahoma State ran 17 plays in the fourth quarter for 31 yards against a quality Jackrabbits defense fighting to stay in the game. If the Cowboys offensive line struggled to get a push in the second half this week, Arkansas could find success with its aggressive style of defense.
Perfect Opportunity for Petrino Offense?
The Oklahoma State defense looked about par for the olden days of the Big 12 Conference giving up nearly 400 yards of offense against a top FCS opponent. Last season, the Cowboys defense ranked last in its conference for plays of 20+ yards given up with 86.
On South Dakota State's first drive of the second half, Oklahoma State gave up three 20 yard plays enroute to a touchdown. For the game, the Cowboys gave up six 20+ yard plays in 65 plays, an average right at six yards a pop.
Arkansas took full advantage of its lowly SWAC opponent rolling up 687 yards of offense. Once the jitters of game one went away, the Razorbacks produced nine plays of 20+ yards which means nothing but in the long run.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has to be feeling good about his offense remaining potent. Thanks to South Dakota State keeping Oklahoma State's defense on skates throughout the game giving an offensive mastermind plenty of tape to expose it once again.
