Razorbacks' Green Showing Flashes of Dallas Cowboys Great
He was called "Roger the Dodger" and seemed like an innovation, a revolutionary figure in the world of quarterbacks. He won the Heisman Trophy long ago and two Super Bowl trophies with the Dallas Cowboys. Boasting a great arm and quick feet, Roger Staubach was the first dual-threat quarterback I watched in the NFL.
Staubach who won the 1963 Heisman playing for Navy, if you can imagine that! Running quarterbacks were in vogue long before Staubach, also nicknamed "Captain America" due to his military service and straight-arrow approach to life. He was also called "Captain Comeback" for late-game heroics and threw what's known as the original "Hail Mary" to beat the Vikings.
Dual-threat QBs have been around in increasing numbers ever since Staubach retired, especially in this decade. Arkansas has had its share, from Matt Jones to K.J. Jefferson. Now, in Taylen Green, they've got a guy who just might become one of the most promising in college football. But he's got a lot of work to do.
Hopefully, the QB is always a pass-first guy, with the talent to thread a tight spiral between defenders, the intuition to read defenses and take advantage of what's open, and the moxie to make it all happen despite pressure from within and on the field.
Too many dual-threat guys over the last couple of decades have been premature in tucking the football and taking off. They can be effective but bigger plays occur in the passing game. Green seems to understand that and with Bobby Petrino's daily coaching in regard to decision-making and fundamentals, the Arkansas quarterback could develop into one of the most memorable Hogs in history.
OK, Green has a long way to go to get to that point but here's a stat that caught everyone's eye while watching the 70-0 rout of UAPB Thursday night: Green ranked fourth the last two seasons in rushing touchdowns by quarterbacks.
The list is impressive, led by the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, followed by the No. 2 pick who won the Heisman, and the No. 12. Take a look:
• 21 - Caleb Williams, USC
• 21 - Jayden Daniels, LSU
• 20 - Bo Nix, Oregon
• 19 - Taylen Green, Boise State
Green showed why he's on that list with a quick burst for a short TD run against UAPB and then dazzled the world with his scintillating dash from midfield while frustrating seven would-be tacklers just before halftime.
After the game, Green said of the long run to the end zone, he "crossed the field and saw the green grass and, you know, let my speed do the rest."
Besides superb speed, he's got instincts. He's got great size at 6-6 and 230 pounds. He can run through tackles and away from defenders. You can't teach any of that.
This isn't news to Razorback fans. We'd heard about what he could do. Then we all saw him in action, really for the first time, in the opener.
What's exciting is Green's potential. If his throwing mechanics continue to improve with Petrino's tutelage -- that means both feet positioning and arm slot -- his running ability could make him extra special.
My theory is Green will progress quickly, as coaches say he's done since arriving on campus. Daily drills should help him evolve into an efficient and consistent passer by mid-season, with steady improvement seen almost weekly. That's Petrino's dream, of course.
How it plays out remains to be seen. Green's plan is to display exquisite mechanics and judgment on Saturday in Stillwater when the Hogs face No. 17 Oklahoma State. If he can do that in the passing game -- and get time to throw -- his legs and speed might become the game's deciding factor.
