Three Razorbacks Give DL Coach Kynjee' Cotton Familiar Pieces to Work With

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive line coach Kynjee' Cotton has coached up some studs who are now playing on Sundays in the NFL.

Guys such as Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell and Travis Bell are a notable few he tutored at the college level.

As for his defensive line group at Arkansas, Cotton needs some players to emerge like those guys, and there are some clear comparisons to be made.

When someone has the kind of resume that Cotton boasts, it's fun to look at who on the Hogs' 2026 roster could potentilly become the next interior disruptor playing on Sundays.

Zach Sieler: Hunter Osborne

Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts needs a guy who can move around the line to get favorable matchups and maintain gap integrity. Cotton has experience coaching such a tackle with current Miami Dolphins standout Zach Sieler.

Sieler's highlight reel doesn't feature him prominently. Instead, his pressure or double-team engagement have opened up opportunities for other rushers to get home. It's easy to imagine redshirt junior Hunter Osborne stepping in to give Cotton the kind of versatility he needs on the interior of the defensive line.

Then, taking a look at their measurables, it's easy to see why Osborne compares to Sieler. Sieler is 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, while Osborne goes 6-foot-4, 313 pounds. Pretty similar numbers there.

A former National Player of the Year at DII Ferris State, Seiler primarily came off the edge during his college career. He dominated his competition as a senior, recording 80 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss,16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

It's hard to imagine Osborne will dominate at that level against SEC competition, but he at least looks the part of a quality interior piece for Cotton this fall.

Transfer DT Hunter Osbourne speaks with plenty of confidence about the Hogs’ rebuilt defensive line going into fall camp.



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/dIunsZpIl0 pic.twitter.com/gpJlBwwTPf — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) July 30, 2026

Calais Campbell: Quincy Rhodes, Jr.

Quincy Rhodes Jr. enters his senior year with great expectations. He's consistently rated as a top-50 prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft and has been lauded copiously this offseason.

He profiles similarly to Calais Campbell, whom Cotton coached while on staff with the Dolphins. They're both long, powerful rushers who can line up anywhere along the defensive line.

Look for Rhodes to get some good paths to the quarterback as the line executes stunts and games to confuse opposing offensive lines. Campbell showed how useful a long athlete who plays with power can be to a defense.

Campbell's ability to play on the edge or out of a defensive tackle alignment makes him a menace. This allows the play caller the flexibility to dictate matchups and manufacture pressure on the quarterback, and Rhodes brings that same versatility and a very similar build.

Campbell stands 6-foot-8-inches, 307 pounds. against Rhodes, who is listed 6-foot-6, 273 pounds going into his senior season.

During his college career, Campbell played at a much slimmer 253 pounds while at Miami. However, by the time he made it the 2008 NFL Combine he weighed in at 290 pounds.

Quincy Rhodes, Jr.

Defensive end, Arkansas.



CERTIFIED FREAK. https://t.co/FrGMlf4j7k — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 10, 2026

Travis Bell/Carlon Jones

Travis Bell is a squat, powerful nose tackle whose low pad level, violent hands and fast get off allow him to consistently push the pocket and explode through A-gaps.

At Arkansas, the team is hoping Carlon Jones, a redshirt sophomore transfer from USC, can take advantage of Cotton's coaching to clog interior running lanes and anchor double teams.

The disruption Jones can bring from the interior of the line is an important piece of a defense that is designed to slow down the college offenses that at in vogue.

Combating wide splits and up-tempo pacing with more hybrid players and fewer players in the box allows the defense to protect against big plays while rallying to the ball underneath.

Jones showed up ahead of the Razorbacks' training camp at 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, whereas Bell was 6-foot, 310 pounds ahead of pre-draft measurements.

Whether or not these players can elevate themselves to the level of these NFL stars remains to be seen. Fans can be certain that Cotton and the defensive staff would like to see these guys embody their NFL counterparts.

Cotton's experience with these players sets a precedent for the talent on Arkansas' roster. It's going to be up to them to answer the call?

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.