'Utter Dominance": Osborne High on Hogs' Defensive Line

Hunter Osborne is no stranger to an SEC locker room, despite the fact that he's transferring from the ACC's Virginia Cavaliers. Osborne spent 2023 through the beginning of 2025 on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

That's right, Osborne was coached by legendary Nick Saban in his last year of coaching. But he didn't get a chance to play, leading him to transfer to Virginia after a year under Kalen DeBoer.

That's when Osborne finally saw the field as a rotational interior defender. He notched 2 tackles for loss and a sack in 14 games, with no starts.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (0) gets ready for a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Razorback Daily, Osborne sat down to talk about preparing for his first season on the hill.

"You know, I spent one year with Coach Saban, one year with Coach DeBoer," Osborne said. "Got to learn, you know, multiple things that I still take with me to this day."

It was hard for Osborne to leave his native Alabama, ut getting to see the field more at Virginia for Tony Elliot was a turning point in Osborne's career.

"It was a blessing in disguise, 'cause, you know, ultimately I had no idea I would end up at Virginia with Coach Elliott, Osborne said. "But it was great. You know, got to see the field a lot there, got to learn a lot of things from him. He's a winning coach as well when he was at Clemson. And last year, we had the best winning season in that program's history at UVA, going 11-3."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (0) squeezes some water on his neck while talking with defensive lineman Trajen Odom during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BACK TO THE SEC

Getting a taste of playing in the ACC trenches made Osborne yearn for a chance to play in the SEC. So, he entered the transfer portal once again.

"The best trenches are down south in the SEC, Osborne said. "And I knew as soon as the season was over, like, I feel like I need to... I need to come back down South."

Arkansas coaches reached out and Osborne decided to have a look at Arkansas.

"I took a visit," Osborne said. "You know, I didn't know much about Arkansas. I had a few buddies that played here, but, you know, it was all... it was all foreign to me. Got off that plane, I was a little suspect."

On the surface, Arkansas seemed like a new world. But after getting acquainted, he feels at home in Fayetteville.

"Yeah, I was like 'Oh, lord.' Me and my mom looked at each other like, 'Oh, man,"' Osborne said. "But once we got to Fayetteville, it was nice, you know. Fayetteville... Fayetteville reminds me a lot of home."

EXPECTATION: 'DOMINATION'

Osborne is working on his endurance, pass rush, pad level and constantly grinding tape. He wants to be a disruptor in the middle of the line.

"So, keep my pads low in the run game, striking the life out of people in front of me," Osborne said. "You know, getting off blocks and making plays, but just really just being a force on the field to be reckoned with, honestly."



His goal is to become unblockable. He doesn't think he should be blockable if he does everything the right way in the offseason.

"The person in front of me should not be able to block me, Osborne said. "That's my motto. That's how I've always been. I don't believe, with the work that I put in, that I should be blocked."

That's something that Hog fans would welcome after a disappointing defensive performance last year. The new-look defense has brought in a lot of talent. Osborne is leading the hype train for the defensive line.

"Man, I expect nothing but utter dominance from our front, you know?" Osborne said. "The work we put in, the guys that we have that are able to, you know, showcase their abilities this season, you know. It's like [a] showcase party for everybody on this front, you know."

Osborne said he's carrying a little more than the 313 pounds he's listed at ahead of camp but expects his playing weight to be down around 313 when the season starts.

He's also projecting a defensive line group that will dominate in the SEC, something he's been working towards for years.

"So, you know, coming out September 5th, man, I expect nothing but domination," Osborne said. And it should carry on throughout the rest of the season as well."

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.