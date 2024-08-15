Three Takeaways from Arkansas' Final Closed Door Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas played the final closed-door scrimmage before the start of the season. There were plenty of highs and lows on both sides of the ball.
Eight Interceptions:
It's important to note that starting quarterback Taylen Green was not involved with all of them and the top two receivers Tyrone Broden and Andrew Armstrong were once again non-participants. Green did throw at least one pick early in the scrimmage.
The shortcomings of the passing game last year were partially due to the offensive line, but the receivers are not void of blame. There are still some areas of concern, despite it still being this early in the season.
"It's concerning whether it was him or somebody else [another quarterback]," Pittman said. "Of the first four, three of them were tipped balls, which has to do with catching the ball and accuracy of throw on the football."
Kicking Battle Continues:
Arkansas' kicking battle has a statistical frontrunner, although Pittman was reluctant to declare a starter. Matthew Shipley made kicks from 46, 37 and 50.
The 50-yarder was made in a two minute scenario. He also missed a 38-yarder. Kyle Ramsey missed all four of his attempts in the scrimmage from 41, 44, 36 and 45 yards. Vito Calvaruso did not play due to injury.
"I think it has to," Pittman said on whether or not bringing in Ramsey motivated Shipley. "I think anything like that I think it has to, and he’s been really good."
Pittman was concise when asked if the battle was over.
"No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, not yet."
Familiar Names Stand Out On Defense:
Landon Jackson, arguably Arkansas' best player on either side of the ball, showed as such in the scrimmage, racking up three sacks and a tackle for loss in the final scrimmage of his four-year career.
"I go into every day with a mindset ready to go to work," Jackson said. "Just knowing this was my last scrimmage as a Razorback, I wanted to have a day. And I feel like I had a really successful day."
Other returners with notable stats included Cam Ball and Kelvie Rose with a tackle for loss each. Eric Gregory also had a sack.
"One guy having a big game reflects the whole defensive line," Jackson said. "It’s not just that one guy, so I feel like overall the whole defensive line played pretty well today."
The Razorbacks will have a mock game next week as part of their final tuneup for UAPB 6:30 Aug, 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU
