Williams' Defense Finds Diamond in G5 Transfer Who's Stood Out
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's hard not to sound like one is overreacting to what coaches are saying during press conferences during fall camps. Around the country it's said that players are improving, bigger, faster, stronger and 'straight dawgs' on the field.
Surprisingly, the description of physical freak isn't used as much for an unknown reason. Former Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth didn't go through spring ball at Arkansas since he was a spring transfer portal addition.
Which means he got a late start on learning the Razorbacks and defensive coordinator Travis Williams' scheme from a physical standpoint. These summer transfers miss out on opportunities to learn more than just the playbook as there's no substitute for being baptized by fire on the field.
Worth will play primarily at linebacker but can compliment in a hybrid defensive back role at 6-5, 225 pounds. Freak athlete, Swiss Army knife it doesn't matter the description, Williams is excited to be able to utilize his skillset.
"When guys are throwing just just having that length is it really throws offenses at when you have a 6-foot-5 five guy that's 225 pounds out there," Williams said Wednesday about Worth. "[Worth] has a 41 inch vertical and a 10-foot-9 inch broad jump, that's just some freakish numbers. So, he gives us that flexibility out there, and he can do some different things for us. He's another one. It's like that, that Swiss Army knife. We got to figure out where he's at and what role he's going to play, but he's been a really good addition for us as well."
Pass coverage over the middle should be improved with Worth's length and versatility. Long arms combined with a solid leaping ability and speed could make him a hidden gem after all for coach Sam Pittman who's made a good living at Arkansas scouting transfer portal talent.
"We knew he had some crazy triple jump or hurdle times and all of that coming out of high school," Williams said. "Then, when he when he did the broad jump and he did the vertical, it's like, 'okay, that's, that's different. You know, that's different, right there.' But again, we got to just figure out where he fits and everything. He's another one that football comes easy to him, like he he gets. He has a really good football IQ."
