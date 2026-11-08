The Good, Bad and Ugly Of Arkansas' 26-23 Loss At Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Arkansas found several ways to make Saturday look different from Missouri, butstill found a familiar ending.

The Razorbacks built a 10-0 lead, entered the fourth quarter ahead, and answered a late Auburn touchdown with one of their own. Then they watched the Tigers drive into field-goal range and win 26-23 on Alex McPherson’s 43-yard kick with 33 seconds remaining.

Final: Arkansas 23, Auburn 26 — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 7, 2026

There was enough good football to make this loss particularly aggravating. This was not an afternoon when Arkansas lacked workable answers. The running backs created explosive plays. The defense controlled an extended early stretch. KJ Jackson produced a late response.

Those contributions created an opportunity. The rest of the performance wasted it. For a team that dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, that is the difference between encouraging details and a meaningful result.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Good: The Running Backs Supplied Something Worth Building Around

Cam Settles gave Arkansas the kind of production it needed to take pressure off its passing game. He finished with 100 yards on 16 carries, including a 46-yard run that helped set up a third-quarter field goal. Sutton Smith added a 65-yard burst to the Auburn one-yard line, creating the opportunity for Braylen Russell’s two-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Those were not empty numbers collected after the outcome had been decided. The backs helped establish an advantage and created another chance to extend it.

Arkansas rushed for 172 yards on 44 attempts. Removing sacks would produce 214 yards on 38 attempts, a distinction that identifies how much the protection problems damaged the overall offensive performance.

That does not excuse the negative plays. It shows where the Razorbacks had something working. Settles and Smith provided more than the occasional manageable second down. They supplied gains that changed the shape of possessions. The offense needed to reward that work more consistently.

]Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Brylan Green (34) tries to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Brown scored a touchdown on the play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The First-Half Defense Made Auburn Uncomfortable

The defense also deserves recognition for its opening work. Arkansas stopped Brown on a fourth-and-two keeper during Auburn’s first possession. The Tigers’ next five drives ended in punts. Through five possessions, Auburn had only 39 total yards, and Brown had been held to minus-10 rushing yards.

That was not merely surviving. Arkansas was dictating the early terms. The defense forced difficult situations and gave the offense time to establish a more substantial advantage. Auburn did not score until a field goal with three seconds remaining before halftime. That stretch belongs in the good column. It does not belong in an argument that the defense did enough over the full game.

Jackson Answered When Arkansas Needed a Touchdown

Trailing 23-16, Jackson found Ty Lockwood for 43 yards and later connected with Antonio Jordan for a 23-yard touchdown. Arkansas tied the game with 1:56 remaining. The passing offense had struggled. The protection had repeatedly broken down.

The Razorbacks still produced a response when another empty possession would have left them in a desperate position. That drive showed composure and playmaking ability. It also made the ending harder to accept. Arkansas finally delivered the late offensive answer it needed, then failed to preserve its value.

The Bad: Protection Failures Kept Erasing Opportunities

Arkansas could run the ball. It could not consistently protect Jackson. Auburn finished with six sacks for 42 lost yards. Jackson completed only 14 of 30 passes, and the passing attack struggled to sustain dependable production.

That is not exclusively a quarterback problem or exclusively an offensive-line problem. Protection, recognition, route development and the available answers all contribute to whether pressure becomes a manageable disruption or a possession-ending event.

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Too often, Arkansas reached the latter outcome. Toodle recorded three sacks in his collegiate debut. One third-quarter sack helped force Arkansas to settle for a field goal after Settles’ explosive run. The ground game created a favorable situation.

The passing operation made it unfavorable again. That is how a team can point to legitimate offensive positives and still fail to score enough.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Brylan Green (34) celebrates a defensive stop as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arkansas Did Not Make Auburn Pay for Its Slow Start

The Tigers spent much of the first half struggling to move the ball. Arkansas entered the locker room ahead by only seven. Jackson’s interception with the Razorbacks leading 10-0 ended an opportunity to increase the pressure. Later, a sack helped end another Arkansas possession before Auburn finally scored. A 10-3 halftime lead was useful.

It was also less than the Razorbacks could have made from the way their defense controlled the opening stretch. Not every stalled possession becomes decisive. Collectively, though, the missed chances left Auburn close enough to change the game without requiring an extraordinary comeback. Arkansas made the Tigers uncomfortable. It did not make them pay enough for it.

The Ugly: Auburn Changed the Game, and Arkansas Could Not Respond

The second-half comparison is difficult to soften. Auburn outgained Arkansas 254-176 and outscored the Razorbacks 23-13 after halftime. Brown rushed for 125 yards over the final two quarters and completed 10 of 14 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback Arkansas contained early became the player it could not control late.

That demands more scrutiny than another general statement about execution. Execution matters. So do the adjustments, the defensive responsibilities and the answers provided when the opponent begins solving the original plan. Arkansas showed that its first approach could work. It did not show that it could maintain control once Auburn changed the examination.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (11) catches a pass for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Third-and-12 Became the Play Arkansas Could Not Afford

With the game tied at 16, Arkansas had Auburn facing third-and-12. Linebacker Ja’Quavion Smith appeared positioned to sack Brown. Instead, Brown escaped and found Keshaun Singleton wide open for a 28-yard touchdown with 3:56 remaining. That was the down Arkansas needed.

The defense had created a favorable situation and reached the quarterback. It still surrendered the touchdown. A scrambling quarterback stresses coverage. That does not make the outcome inevitable.

Finish the tackle or maintain coverage long enough to deny the easy scoring answer. Arkansas did neither. Calling it one play does not make it small. In a game decided by three points, that failure reshaped the closing minutes.

The Final Defensive Possession Offered No Rescue

Jackson’s touchdown pass gave Arkansas another chance. The defense needed to make Auburn work without allowing the Tigers to methodically enter winning field-goal range. Instead, Auburn traveled 50 yards in 10 plays.

Brown opened the possession with an 11-yard keeper, connected with Singleton for 21 yards and later converted third-and-one with another run. Arkansas used all its timeouts before McPherson delivered the winning kick. By that point, there was no mystery about who was driving Auburn’s offense. There was still no sufficient answer. That is the ugliest part of the afternoon: Arkansas knew which player was hurting it, had already seen the methods and could not produce the stop the result required.

Better Than Missouri Cannot Become the Sales Pitch

Silverfield’s team showed more Saturday than it had in the previous loss. The running backs produced. The defense controlled an extended opening stretch. The offense supplied a late tying touchdown. Those positives belong in an honest evaluation.

So does the fact that Arkansas surrendered a fourth-quarter lead and left with another defeat. The good showed that the Razorbacks had enough to compete. The bad kept them from establishing control.

The ugly decided the game. Arkansas does not need to pretend nothing improved.It needs to stop treating improvement as sufficient when the opportunity was there to win.

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