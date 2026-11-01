What’s Next for Arkansas? Another Loss Is Not an Acceptable Plan

The schedule says Auburn is next. Arkansas fans are entitled to ask whether anything else will be different. That is where a 34-10 home loss to Missouri leaves the Razorbacks. Not merely disappointed in the result, but uncertain about what another week of preparation is supposed to change.

Arkansas is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in SEC play. Vanderbilt offered a breakthrough. The bye offered time to build on it. Missouri exposed how much work remained—and how quickly Arkansas could undo its own opportunities.

Now the Razorbacks travel to Auburn for an 11:45 a.m. kickoff Saturday. The Tigers enter 4-4 overall and 2-4 in conference play. That is the next assignment. Whether Arkansas is prepared to handle it will require more convincing evidence than an assurance that everybody understands the urgency.

Stop Treating the Next Opponent Like the Entire Problem

Auburn deserves preparation. So do Arkansas’ own recurring failures. The Razorbacks gave Missouri 24 points through four turnovers.

They committed five personal fouls and lost touchdowns to penalties. Those problems cannot be attributed entirely to the opponent’s quality. A different scouting report will not automatically correct them.

Arkansas needs to examine the decisions and execution that created each mistake. Was the ball exposed unnecessarily? Did a player misunderstand the assignment? Did the call ask the personnel to handle something they could not execute reliably? Those are different questions with different answers.

The staff should not settle for one broad declaration about taking care of the football. Everybody already knows turnovers are damaging. The useful work identifies exactly how the next one becomes less likely.

Offense Needs an Answer That Survives Contact

Arkansas rushed for 187 yards at Vanderbilt. Against Missouri, the ground game failed to reach 100. That contrast does not mean the earlier performance was meaningless. It means the Razorbacks have not established that they can reproduce its benefits against a different defensive response.

Tim Cramsey needs more than a productive opening idea. If the opponent removes a preferred rushing opportunity, what comes next? Can Jackson receive a manageable passing assignment? Does the protection support it? Will another receiver become available when the first option disappears?

Jordan’s 106 receiving yards against Missouri demonstrated that Arkansas can find production outside one target. His fumble also illustrated why production alone does not complete the job.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

The offense needs useful yards that remain useful. A successful play followed by a turnover or a drive-killing penalty does not build control. Auburn will have film showing where Missouri disrupted Arkansas. The Razorbacks should expect those weaknesses to be tested again.

The Defense Cannot Wait for Another Rescue Play

The Vanderbilt victory included two consequential interceptions. Missouri presented a different examination. The Razorbacks stayed within reach during the first half, but they could not sustain that work after halftime. The Tigers finished with 211 rushing yards and turned a competitive score into a comfortable margin early in the third quarter.

Arkansas needs a defense that can manage ordinary possessions more dependably. That means finishing tackles, maintaining coverage responsibilities and limiting the rushing production that lets an opponent keep its options open.

Turnovers would help. They cannot be the entire plan. A defense is not required to be perfect after an offensive mistake. It is required to return with its responsibilities intact rather than allowing frustration to create another vulnerability. The same applies to the offense when the defense struggles. This team needs connected responses, not units waiting for somebody else to restore order.

Silverfield Needs to Make the Week Specific

“We better show up tomorrow and ready for a tough opponent at Auburn next Saturday,” Silverfield said after the Missouri loss.

The urgency is appropriate. The preparation must be more detailed than the message. Arkansas needs to know which errors require personnel consideration, which demand a clearer call and which reflect decisions that cannot continue without consequences. Accountability becomes useful when the players understand what it changes.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during the second half against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman | Hogs On SI Images

Another week of promising effort would not be enough. The Razorbacks have produced enough competitive stretches to show that effort is not the only missing piece. They need dependable execution under circumstances the coaches have prepared them to recognize.

Another Loss Cannot Become the Expected Ending

At 3-5, Arkansas has little room to treat the remaining schedule as an extended development session. Improvement still matters. So does the next result.

Nobody can guarantee a victory at Auburn. The staff can be expected to present a team that does not repeatedly compromise its chances through the same preventable mistakes.

That is a reasonable standard for a first-year coach. It is also a necessary one. The Razorbacks finally interrupted the losing at Vanderbilt.

Missouri demonstrated how easily they could return to familiar habits. Auburn is next. Another loss should not feel like the only answer Arkansas knows how to provide.

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