Transfer Tracker: Which Razorbacks have entered portal this week?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have experienced several key losses to the transfer portal any program would llke to keep. Sadly, that's the current state of college sports and it won't change anytime soon.

The announced departure of freshman defensive lineman Kevin Oatis could be one of losses that stings the most, especially if he lands at Ole Miss as predicted by 247Sports' Danny West.

Thank you Arkansas for everything you have done for me. I am now in the transfer portal with 4 years left of eligibility #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/SKq3KXYOIk — Kevin Oatis Jr. (@protecthebrand) January 5, 2026

That would make Oatis the fifth Razorback player to leave for the Rebels over the previous three offseasons. Although he announced he would return to the Razorbacks for the 2026 season, recruiting remains fluid no matter if its in the portal or high school ranks.

Oatis recorded just two tackles and a quarterback hurry during the 2025 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks Departures

DB Keshawn Davila

After one season in town, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield.

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass breakups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

BREAKING: Arkansas transfer DB Keshawn Davila has committed to Kansas State, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/twx2zKBxOG pic.twitter.com/ynt7Wivhs0 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

Davila committed to Kansas State Monday following his visit to Manhattan.

OL Shaq McRoy

The Razorbacks missed out on the former top-100 prospect out of high school when he decided to sign with Oregon over Arkansas. McRoy entered the transfer portal after one year with the Ducks after not seeing the field as a freshman.

McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle, played most of his snaps at right tackle in relief of veteran E'Marion Harris this season.

He logged 58 snaps, finishing with a 64.6 offensive grade with a 50.1 score in pass-blocking and 63.9 score in run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus .

Out of high school, McRoy was considered a 4-star prospect nationally, No. 95 player overall, No. 9 among offensive tackles and No. 7 player in Alabama, according to 247sports . He fielded offers from other programs such as Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and many others.

LB Tavion Wallace

Arkansas’ prized recruit of the 2025 class caused former defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the halls of the football complex with joy. At the time, Wallace was the No. 36 ranked recruit in his class, but ultimately dropped No. 185 when he signed with the Razorbacks.

He logged just two total tackles in nine appearances and will have four years left to play at the college level.

As a recruit, Wallace was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC, and many others.

Wallace committed to Kentucky over the weekend as the No. 284 overall transfer of this cycle, No. 19 among linebackers.

Ian Geffrard, DL

The 6-foot-5, 390 pound tackle made it to Arkansas "a biscuit shy of 400 pounds," according to former coach Sam Pittman. Geffrard transformed his body over his first two offseasons to provide his availability on a defensive line that lacked depth across the line of scrimmage in 2025.

As a recruit, the Georgia native was ranked as the No. 1,166 ranked player in the 2023 class, and No. 113 prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports rankings.

I have Ian Geffrard ranked No.28 in my Portal Top 100. No other player brings these 4 things in one package:



a. His massive size

b. Starting experience

c. SEC chops

d. Multiple years of eligibility remaining



Check, check, check and check. pic.twitter.com/x3SQLZ46V1 — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) January 4, 2026

He held offers from 14 schools, but committed to Arkansas over Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas, North Carolina, Minnesota and several others.

Geffrard committed to archrival Texas over the weekend and was ranked as the No. 62 available transfer in the portal, No. 4 among defensive linemen.

Kaleb James, DL

The Mansfield, Texas, native committed to Arkansas over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia and others.

He was the No. 701 player in the country, No. 75 among defensive tackles and No. 105 player in Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

AJ Green, RB

During high school, Green was considered a can't miss prospect out of the Tulsa area who had track speed to burn opposing defenses.

He chose Arkansas over offers from programs such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Baylor, South Carolina, Texas Tech and many others.

He signed with the Razorbacks as a 4-star prospect ranked No. 114 nationally, No. 3 among athletes and No. 2 player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

Green has recorded 204 carries for 964 yards and six touchdowns across four seasons. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a ruptured Achilles.

Kam Shanks, WR

One year after signing with the Razorbacks as the best special teams weapon in the country, Shanks came to Arkansas and was seemingly underused following an All-American campaign at UAB in 2024.

He caught nine passes for 101 and one touchdown in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore.

Other Razorbacks in Portal

• Ahkhari Johnson, DB

• Danny Saili, DL

• E'Marion Harris, OL

• Krosse Johnson, WR

• Scott Starzyk, K

• Rodney Hill, RB

• LJ Prudhomme, OL

• Charlie Collins, DE

• Andy Jean, WR

• Kavion Henderson, DL

• JJ Shelton, LB

• Justin Logan, LB

• Trever Jackson, QB

• Miguel Mitchell, DB

• Justus Boone, DL

