Trio of in-state sophomores earn state Top 150 recruiting ranking
Rising sophomores received their updated recruiting rankings Thursday morning with three Arkansas prospects finding themsleves in the top 150.
Joe T. Robinson High School athlete Braylyn Brown is ranked among the top players in the nation at No. 83 overall and the top player in Arkansas for the 2028 recruiting cycle.
Brown has yet to take a snap at the varsity level, but is expected to be an impact player for the Senators this fall. Listed as a safety by 247sports, he gets a lot of his work on the offensive side at wide receiver, according to True Buzz 7-on-7 coach Rickey Brown.
"Braylyn Brown is a true 6-foot-1, probably at 200 pounds already," Rickey tells allHOGS. "He's got Kentucky, Memphis and Southern Miss offers
He played extremely well as a freshman with 37 receptions for 723 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 20 yards per catch. He also contributed defensively with 28 tackles and two interceptions inclduing one pick six.
While Arkansas hasn't pulled the trigger by extending an offer to Brown, they should soon as he is poised for a big sophomore season which could result in him becoming a highly regarded national recruit.
Another Central Arkansas product, Jamir Lee, is ready to start his sophomore season at North Little Rock and already has an offer from the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound receiver is ranked No. 101 nationally and No. 20 at his position, according to 247sports.
"He's a big time receiver," Brown said. "He's going to get his money in the slot. He's very shifty, aggressive, go get the ball type of guy and is very coachable."
Lee earned his first college offer from the Razorbacks in March following an unofficial visit. He was spectacular for the Charging Wildcats freshmen team in 2024, recording over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
During one game as a freshman, he caught eight passes for 354 yards and three scores while being doubled covered.
One thing Dumas has done well in recent years is develop quality skill position players, including the likes of Kylin James, Chris Harris and Will Gragg.
The next golden athlete for the Bobcats is running back Kentz Brown who is ranked No. 141 overall and No. 8 at his position. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound prospect played in just five varsity games as a freshman, totaling 1,179 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in just five games.
Brown has already received plenty of attention from teams across the country, including Arkansas, Appalachian State, UNLV, Sacramento State, Purdue, UNLV, Ole Miss and Central Arkansas.
"[Kentz Brown], he's a crazy running back," Rickey said. "If I am going to compare him to anyone, it would be Darren McFadden. Similar size and build. He's just awesome."
The Dumas superstar can line up at several positions due to his size and be a matchup nightmare defensively. Brown can line up in the backfield and take outside zone runs to the house making the first guy miss and speeds away from everyone.
He can level defenders in front of him with his overwhelming size as fellow high schoolers have to make a business decision whether to tackle him or just let him go by.
The Razorbacks have struggled as of late to keep its top athletes within the Arkansas state borders. Out of the top five prospects within the state, defensive lineman Danny Beale, offensive lineman Evan Goodwin and linebacker Jakore Smith are already committed to out of state programs.
New Bentonville wide receiver Dequane Prevo is the lone in-state prospect committed to the Razorbacks. Fellow 4-star Terry Hodges of Bryant has his recruitiment down to Arkansas and Missouri, but there is no timetable for an announcement.