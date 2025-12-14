Turner returning to lead Razorbacks tight ends for another season

Arkansas will have a familiar face guiding their tight ends again in 2026.

Morgan Turner is expected to remain on staff as the Hogs continue shaping their first coaching group under Ryan Silverfield.

The move adds a sense of stability, something that has not always been easy to find during recent seasons.

Turner joined Arkansas in 2023 and has built a strong reputation inside the program. His tight ends group showed steady growth, with several players taking on larger roles in the offense.

His return helps the Razorbacks keep a proven teacher while Silverfield finalizes the rest of his staff.

The Hogs saw real production from the tight ends in 2024. Turner’s room delivered seven touchdown catches between Luke Hasz, Andreas Paaske and Ty Washington.

That total showed how the tight ends were used in the passing game and the amount of trust the coaching staff placed in the group.

Hasz led the tight ends with four touchdowns and 324 yards. His early impact impressed coaches before injury shortened his season.

Paaske added two touchdowns and continued to grow as a run blocker after transferring from Eastern Michigan. Washington also chipped in with another score.

Arkansas is retaining Morgan Turner as tight ends coach on Ryan Silverfield’s staff, sources tell @CBSSports. pic.twitter.com/jIoF5sLB7T — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 13, 2025

Depth was one of Turner’s strengths as a position coach. Four different tight ends made at least three starts during the year.

For a developing offense, that flexibility became valuable as the Razorbacks searched for answers during a difficult season.

Turner is known for strong technical coaching. Arkansas benefitted from his ability to blend skill sets, whether it was route running or blocking.

Because of that, his return was seen as an important piece of the 2026 plan.

His background before joining the Razorbacks gives him even more credibility. Turner spent 13 seasons at Stanford and coached the tight ends for 10 of those years.

His work there led to several players reaching the NFL, including Zach Ertz, Austin Hooper, Dalton Schultz and Colby Parkinson.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight ends coach Morgan Turner at Thursday's practice indoors in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Turner’s long development history adds value

His success with tight ends at Stanford became one of the most consistent position pipelines in college football.

Turner helped teach different body types, styles and roles, which carried over into his work with the Hogs. That track record is one reason Arkansas viewed him as an important piece to retain.

Turner began his coaching career after graduating from Illinois in 2009. He coached quarterbacks at Indiana State before moving into a support role at Stanford.

Later he transitioned to sports performance and then into offensive assistant work. That varied path helped shape the detail-oriented approach he now uses with tight ends.

He also comes from a coaching family. Turner is the son of longtime college and NFL coach Ron Turner, giving him early exposure to the demands of the sport.

The Razorbacks appreciated how Turner quickly adapted to changes in scheme and personnel.

Even as the offense struggled to find rhythm, the tight ends room continued to show progress. That consistency made his return a priority for Silverfield.

The new Arkansas head coach continues building his staff with a mix of returning assistants and outside hires.

Turner remaining in Fayetteville gives the program a measured step forward, especially for a position group that has been trending upward.

The Hogs are not overloaded with proven offensive production heading into 2026, so having a coach who already understands the roster provides real value.

Much of the staff adjustment this cycle has centered on mapping out how to build around the current players. Keeping Turner reduces one more variable in that process.

Silverfield’s decision to retain Turner also signals confidence in the development already taking place in the tight ends room.

Instead of starting from scratch, Arkansas will continue building on what Turner has created over the past three seasons.

Hogs seeking smoother path with continuity

Looking ahead, the Razorbacks will attempt to create a more balanced offense, and Turner’s group should remain a key part of that plan.

With several tight ends returning, Arkansas enters next season with both experience and a coach who has earned trust internally.

The Hogs are hoping to rebound from recent struggles, and continuity at a position that often serves as the bridge between run and pass concepts can only help.

Turner’s tight ends have been asked to block in multiple schemes, move around formations and become reliable targets in short-yardage situations.

Keeping the same voice allows players to continue learning without a reset in terminology or teaching style. That matters for a unit that depends on precision and versatility.

As the Razorbacks reshape the offense under Silverfield, Turner will be leaned on to help bring stability.

The decision also reflects how Arkansas values skill development during this rebuild. Instead of chasing flash, the Razorbacks are keeping a coach who has shown he can develop players at a steady pace.

That fits Silverfield’s methodical approach as he works through his first full offseason.

For Turner, the 2026 season gives him another chance to build on the foundation he has laid.

For the Hogs, it provides consistency at a position group that helped carry parts of the offense a year ago. Both sides benefit from the continuity.

Key takeaways

Morgan Turner will return as tight ends coach, giving Arkansas continuity heading into 2026.

Turner’s development track record at Stanford and with the Hogs made retaining him a priority.

His return provides stability as Ryan Silverfield completes the Razorbacks’ new staff.

