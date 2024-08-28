Two Decade-Old Rule at Forefront of Pittman's Mind for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The final question of Sam Pittman's press conference Monday was meant to be about one of the new rules of college football, the two-minute warning. Instead, Pittman dropped another nugget about a second rule that his team put an emphasis on.
"You've got your two-stride rule before you can hit the quarterback," Pittman said. "We've been working on that as well. That's really to me the only two [rules] that stick out."
Although the rule may lesser known to the common fan, its been on the books since 2004 and has remained largely unchanged since.
Approved Ruling 9-1-9: Roughing the Passer (From the 2024 NCAA Rulebook)
I. After passer A17 releases the ball, B68 takes two strides and charges into A17, showing no attempt to avoid contact. RULING: Roughing the passer. The passer is a defenseless player who is vulnerable to injury and must be fully protected. After taking two strides, B68 should be aware that A17 has released the ball and be able to avoid contacting him.
Arkansas was actually one of the more disciplined teams in the SEC from a year ago, averaging the third-fewest penalties per game at 5.4 behind just Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. The Razorbacks also finished with the fourth fewest penalty yards per game in the conference as well.
As for the two minute warning?
"Just more stuff to worry about," Pittman said. "For the most part after doing studies on it, you’re going let the two-minute warning be the two-minute warning. Again, there are certain situations where you could possibly steal a timeout and that’s what we would do."
Fans can see the Razorbacks and the two-minute warning in action for the first time against UAPB 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
