First on Field Has Different Meaning for Pittman, Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas released its first depth chart ahead of the UAPB game with still undecided battles at safety and kicker, among others. However, for coach Sam Pittman, running onto the field on the first play Thursday night is more sentimental than a tell as to who is the actual starter.
"Who runs out there first is probably more important to the kid and maybe the media than it is to us," Pittman said. "They’re certainly going to play their reps."
Pittman even hinted that depending on how things play out in the first game there may be additional position battles that open up because of the difficulties of simulating a game.
"You don’t stay the same," Pittman said. "You go to practice and you go out to a game, you get a different person. You do on a Saturday or in this case, a Thursday night. They’re either going to get better or they’re going to get worse."
With Patrick Kutas confirmed out, pending MRI results for an injured back and Pittman adding that running back Rashod Dubinon "hasn’t practiced at full speed consistently over the last 10 days", there are opportunities for others to step up and move their way up the depth chart.
The combination of Rodney Hill and freshman Braylen Russell should get most of the carries behind Ja'Quinden Jackson at running back. Despite avoiding long-term season-ending injuries, there will be plenty of chances for new faces to get some additional playing time.
"Very difficult to really know what you have until you line up there on a Saturday night," Pittman said. "You think you know, but it’ll be a lot of fun to find out truly what we have."
Arkansas kicks off against UAPB at 6:30 p.m. Thursday from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The game will be streamed on ESPNU.
