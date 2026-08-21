Two Razorbacks Are Already on NFL Draft Radars Before the Season Even Starts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' roster overhaul has dominated headlines all offseason, but two names cut through the noise this week for reasons that have nothing to do with fall camp battles.

Defensive linemen David Oke and Quincy Rhodes Jr. were both named to the Senior Bowl's 2027 Top 300 list, an early but meaningful signal that both players remain firmly on NFL scouts' radars.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

What It Means For Razorbacks

The Senior Bowl's scouting department has spent since last February evaluating more than 2,000 prospects across every level of college football to build this list, according to the organization.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich framed the exercise as identifying "the 300 best draft-eligible players in the country," adding that earning a spot "represents the prospects we believe have separated themselves to this point in the evaluation process."

That's a notable distinction from typical preseason hype lists — this one comes from actual professional scouts who track players year-round, not media outlets working off reputation alone.

Fabianich was also careful to frame the list as a beginning rather than a final verdict, noting that "our scouts will be on the road every week, and we expect this list to evolve as the season unfolds."

Players outside the Top 300 can still climb their way onto scouts' radars through strong seasons, and inclusion on the list doesn't guarantee an eventual Senior Bowl invitation.

Still, being named this early carries real weight, since it means Oke and Rhodes have already put enough on tape through their careers to catch professional attention before a single 2026 snap has been played.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman David Oke during 2026 spring practice. | David Oke, Instagra

The Company Arkansas' Duo Is Keeping

Context matters here, and the breakdown of this year's list shows just how competitive the process is. The Top 300 spans 74 schools nationally, with the SEC leading all conferences at 109 total players represented, well ahead of the Big Ten's 89 and the ACC's 45.

Only eight Group of Six players and two FCS players made the cut, underscoring how heavily this list skews toward proven talent at the sport's highest level of competition.

Five schools placed at least 10 players on the list, led by Ohio State's 16, followed by Texas A&M's 13, Texas's 12, Georgia's 12, and Michigan's 10.

Arkansas landing two names on a list this competitive, coming out of the SEC specifically, places Oke and Rhodes among a genuinely elite tier of evaluated prospects nationally, not simply among the better players on their own roster.

Why This Matters for Arkansas's Defensive Line Question

This recognition arrives at a particularly relevant moment for Arkansas's program. Silverfield has been candid this preseason that the defensive line remains a focal point on the roster, with plenty of rotational questions still unresolved heading into the opener.

Oke and Rhodes represent the two clearest exceptions to that uncertainty — proven, scout-vetted anchors around whom the rest of the front can be built.

That distinction carries real value beyond individual accolades. A defensive line trying to establish rotation and depth benefits enormously from having two players whose performance level is already externally validated.

They give coaches trustworthy building blocks while other rotational spots continue getting sorted out in practice. For a roster stitched together with nearly 40 transfer portal additions, having established, draft-caliber talent anchoring the trenches offers a genuine foundation of stability.

If both players build on this recognition with strong, healthy seasons, Arkansas's defensive front could end up being one of the more reliable units on the roster by the time SEC play begins in earnest — exactly the kind of foundation a first-year coaching staff needs most.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.