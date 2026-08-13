Star and Scrubs? Arkansas Defender Tops List of Elite Talent on Rebuilding Teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks star defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. is no stranger to national accolades, but this one might stick in his craw. We're sure it will irk first-year Head Coach Ryan Silverfield, who refuses to call this year a rebuilding year.

The Associated Press features Rhodes prominently on its "list of quality players at teams expected to struggle."

'I just want to win,' [Rhodes] said at SEC Media Days.



He hasn't done nearly enough of that thus far in his career, through no fault of his own. Steve Megargee

Ryan Silverfield understands something about the Razorbacks his predecessors didn’t care to embrace. https://t.co/mSMlGdKtt1 — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 13, 2026

While acknowledging Silverfield could turn things around, it's clear Megargee thinks what most of the national media thinks of Arkansas: not much.

Maybe it's just hard to see a way forward for this Arkansas team. There doesn't seem to be a clear way to the postseason. But that's not stopping Rhodes from putting in the work.

"I've been just telling and emphasizing to them like a 'find a way' mentality, Rhodes said. "So, you know, when things ain't going your way, you know, if we down or up, you know what I'm saying? Remember, you know, just don't be complacent. Like, just to continue to, you know, put your best foot forward, keep grinding."

What can Ryan Silverfield do in Year One at Arkansas to win over the fanbase? #wps https://t.co/GdkYjP2d4i pic.twitter.com/jlgA56HCwI — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 12, 2026

Rhodes and Silverfield seem to vibe well together. It was nearly instantaneous.

"He's in the press conference, and he stands up and says, 'Man, I'm all about it, I'm staying here,'" Silverfield said at SEC Media Days. "What tremendous news that was for us. Obviously exciting. We know the type of player he is, but he's still scratching the surface."

That's another piece of the puzzle here. As good as Rhodes was last year, he and his coaches expect more this year. With the kind of disruption he brings, the idea that there's more to unlock is scary for opposing offenses.

"That's one thing about Quincy that I love is he knows that he has more upside," Silverfield said. "So we're continuing to push him. His body has already changed in the short time with our new strength and conditioning staff. We're seeing him take steps in the right direction in a leadership role. We're going to continue to push him. I'm as hard on him as any player on our roster."

Oke, Jones each took different paths, same ending getting to Arkansas. https://t.co/owJ4Y5yuFd — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 12, 2026

As a leader, Rhodes bears some responsibility for the talent around him. His ability to help the team grow could be the key to the defense's resurgence, if it is to have one. Junior defensive lineman Carlon Jones and fifth-year senior David Oke spoke about Rhodes' presence in the locker room.

"I would say Quincy, a lot of people respect him because of what he did last year," Jones said. "Like coming in, a lot of younger guys look up to him. I would say his leadership role continues to get better."

"And, you know, when he gets on the field, it's work time," Oke said. "He's not a goofy character out on the field. He's ready to work."

An infusion of proven transfer talent and a new defensive coordinator leave the door open for a vastly improved Hogs defense in 2026. Ron Roberts brings a scheme that creates confusion up front with simulated pressure, creepers and stunts.

With higher baseline talent and an improvement at playcaller, the Razorbacks could make the AP's assessment look silly.

“[Rhodes] is an impact player in the SEC, and obviously he’s got to be somewhere in the first two days of the draft,” Roberts said Feb. 17. “Those type of players are good to inherit. Nice to walk in the door and you got one. So I’m excited about the work he’s been putting in so far and excited to get on the field, get a chance to coach him.”

Now, it's time to see if the rest of the defense can step or if they're just scrubs.

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