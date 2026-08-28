Two Ways Arkansas Football Can End Its 61-Year Championship Drought

The sentiment is nice, if the initial conceit is not applicable to the Arkansas Razorback football team. ESPN chose the Hogs as one of their 20 teams that could capture their first national championship.

Astute sports fans will note the Frank Broyles-led Razorbacks claimed the national title in 1964. I bet Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson would contest that headline.

The general idea that Arkansas can repeat as national champions does seem about as plausible to America as Indiana was before firebrand Head Coach Curt Cignetti took over. There was still doubt up until Cignetti hoisted the trophy.

A sober look at Arkansas' chances shows they aren't nearly as bad as the national media would have you believe. Even while praising the team's chances, ESPN's Bill Connelly says:

"Arkansas was once a genuine powerhouse: The Razorbacks enjoyed 12 top-10 finishes in the 24 seasons between 1959 and 1982, under first Frank Broyles and then Lou Holtz, and they claim the 1964 title thanks to an 11-0 finish (though they finished second in the AP poll)."

OK, fine. They argue that the Razorbacks merely claim the title and therefore can be listed. At least there is some national praise showered on Silverfield's endeavors in Fayetteville.

Connelly notes the Hogs have money to burn and smart coaching hires to maximize this era of Transfer Portal pandemonium.

Let's compare Silverfield's first team to Cignetti's freshman effort at Indiana.

An Arkansas defender was name-checked by the AP today. It wasn't for the best reason.

MORE: https://t.co/cflI7G6BYC pic.twitter.com/8x4YG0VxA4 — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 13, 2026

Defensive Overhaul

In 2023, Indiana's defense gave up 29.9 points per game (101st in FBS). In 2024, Indiana led the nation in run defense with 80.2 yards per game. It all started up front.

Silverfield has spent a lot of time coaching and evaluating line play. He cut his teeth as a college and NFL offensive line coach before taking over for Mike Norvell in Memphis. As one of his biggest hires, he brought in defensive guru Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator. Roberts can maximize defensive line talent with his signature creeper plays.

With solid production up front, co-Defensive Coordinator Deron Wilson will have his coverage married to Roberts' front-seven wizardry, as it has been since their days at Florida. These guys weren't the reason Billy Napier was fired. But Silverfield wisely scoops them up.

Wilson has even enjoyed success in Fayetteville, coaching the unit during the 2023-24 season. Per the team site:

"The Razorbacks ranked fourth in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game with 202.8 yards, the program’s best effort since 2011 when they allowed 195.2 yards per game."

Arkansas went stealth mode during the winter portal period, snagging a portal commit away from SEC foe, other P4 programs. https://t.co/A9o6zLm5Hv — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 28, 2026

Small-School Success Translates

Cignetti was successful at James Madison University, so he brought players and coaches integral to that success with him to Indiana. The result was a nucleus that could institute Cignetti's winning culture. This infectious leadership style can be seen in Silverfield, although he is more demure.

Silverfield has brought offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey and several personnel from Memphis in an effort to recreate the winning culture he had at Memphis.

That's another benefit of bringing in new players: they create the culture along with the old guard from the previous regime.

Of course, the Razorbacks lost 37 scholarship athletes to the transfer portal. It was inevitable that Silverfield's best chance of immediate success was to tap into the proven talent available to create a cohesive team.

Of course, this type of offseason exercise is a nice fantasy before the games are played. Harsh realities are coming for a lot of fans. Let's just hope the Hogs fans are spared for once.

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