UCF transfer linebacker fills 'best available' role with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret one of the position needs for Arkansas during this spring recruiting side was on the defense.
The linebacker spot appeared set at the end of spring practice but apparently UCF linebacker Andrew Harris was still somebody they grabbed Friday after his official visit last weekend.
"We're good at linebacker," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said at the end of spring practices.. "We've got some good linebackers, and we like our linebacker depth-wise.
"We needed a veteran guy that's played some ball that could go in there and help us. I'm pleased with who all we signed and seem to be really good kids that will fit into the team."
This is either a best-available player that will come to fill out a roster of they didn't think they were getting him earlier. Or there will be some cuts before fall practices start in August.
The Hogs signed 20 players in the December/January period, 13 on offense. The offensive class included five wide receivers in Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State), Kam Shanks (UAB), O'Mega Blake (Charlotte) and Ismael Cisse (Stanford); a running back in Mike Washington (New Mexico State), two tight ends in Jaden Platt (Texas A&M) and Rohan Jones (Montana State), and four offensive linemen JacQawn McRoy (Oregon), Kavion Broussard (Ole Miss), Corey Robinson (Georgia Tech) and Caden Kitler (UCF).
On the defensive side they added two edge rushers in Justus Boone (Florida) and Ken Talley (Michigan State), a defensive tackle in David Oke (Abilene Christian), no linebackers, two safeties in Quentavius Scandrett (Eastern Michigan) and Caleb Wooden (Auburn), and two cornerbacks in Jordan Young (Cincinnati) and Kani Walker (Oklahoma).
During the briefs portal period that ended last week the Razorbacks picked up quarterback Trever Jackson (FSU), wide receiver Andy Jean (Florida/Pitt), edge rusher Phillip Lee (Troy), defensive lineman Frank Mulipola (Texas Permian Basin), linebacker Trent Whalen (Southern Utah/Kent State), safety Shakur Smalls (Maine), and cornerback Julian Neal (Fresno State/Stanford).
Arkansas is in the three months off before preparations for fall practice start in August.
The Razorbacks will open the regular season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium.