Thank you @CoachMTurner for traveling out and spending time with my family and I. Excited to get out there next month for my OV. @RazorbackFB 🔴🐗@CoachSamPittman @CoachMateos @SteelerWesley34 @OremHSFootball @lancereynoldsjr @flxmgmt @Coach_Mathurin pic.twitter.com/aG7Jt0DW63