Utah tight end could be valuable piece to Razorbacks' 2026 class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High school recruiting at the tight end position has potential to bring underrated value to the 2026 class.
Tight ends coach Morgan Turner is familiar with the recruiting landscape out west as Arkansas continues to stretch its footprint nationally as 3-star Orem, Utah tight end Kai Wesley is set to visit later this month.
The 6-foot-7, 235 pound junior prospect is a three-sport athlete who caught 18 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 for Orem High School.
He is consensus 3-star prospect and ranked as the No. 944 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Going into the summer camp season, he is currently slotted at No. 46 among tight ends and No. 14 athlete in Utah, according to 247sports.
Wesley has the body and athletic ability of a versatile flex tight end, similar to former Razorback Luke Hasz, who can line up in multiple receiving roles.
His longer frame makes him tough to defend as he can high point the football with ease and has enough speed to stretch defenses.
His wingspan provides quarterbacks with a receiver boasting a wide catch radius to make up for slightly off target passes and even timing routes on the boundary.
Turner spent 13 seasons at Stanford, including 10 as the Cardinal's tight ends coach and developed Dalton Schultz, Austin Hooper, Coby Fleener, Levine Toilolo, Zach Ertz, Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson into quality NFL stars.
Arkansas tight ends were a productive group in 2024, catching seven of the team’s 16 touchdowns. Turner saw several in his position room opt to transfer following the season such as Hasz, Ty Washington and Var'Keyes Gumms.
The room looks a bit different after spring ball as Denmark native Andrew Paaske is the lone returner but developed into a pass catcher in his first season, starting two games with three receptions, 19 yards and two touchdowns.
Turner signed a crop of transfers during the winter portal window who each bring a variety of different skillsets to the room. Rohan Jones (Montana State), Jeremiah Beck (JUCO) and Jaden Platt (Texas A&M).
That type of diversity can keep defenses on its heels due to speed and body types at their position.
Arkansas does have another tight end committed for the 2026 recruiting cycle in Arkansas 3-star tight end Kade Bush who went public with his pledge March 27.
The 6-foot-5, 220 pound tight end saw his recruitment stock rise in 2025 with power conference scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas State and Washington State to go along with Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa State and Northwestern.
As for Wesley, he is one of many recruits to in town for the Razorbacks big recruiting visit weekend set to close the month of May.
MAY 30 VISIT LIST
• 4-star defensive lineman Danny Beale
• 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore
• 3-star wide receiver Mike Brown (Texas A&M commit)
• 3-star wide receiver Xavier Warren
• 3-star defensive back Xavier Harmon
• 3-star defensive back Jalon Copeland (Arkansas commit)
• 3-star quarterback Jayvon Gilmore (Arkansas commit)
• 3-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels
• 3-star receiver James Scott
• 3-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Florida State commit)
• 3-star offensive lineman Tucker Young (Arkansas commit)
• 3-star linebacker Jordan Avinger
• 3-star offensive lineman Edward Baker