Scouting Hogs' Newest Tight End Commitment Kade Bush
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas received more good news on the recruiting front Thursday morning with the commitment of 3-star tight end Kade Bush.
The 6-foot-5, 220 pound tight end started to see his recruitment pick up over the past two months with power conference scholarship offers from Arkansas and Kansas State along with PAC-12 program Washington State. Bush also heard from the likes of Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa State and Northwestern.
Coach Sam Pittman is quite familiar with Bush’s school in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the same program that churned out former 4-star, current Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow. The Storm's program has shelled out four players to the FBS level since 2014 and another signed with FCS South Dakota State last year.
Watching his tape, Bush has proven himself to be a versatile offensive weapon, whether it be primarily at tight end, in the backfield as a H-Back or even spread out in the boundary as a receiver. His size is deceptive in the backfield, making defenders miss and he has shown the ability to run away from opposing defenses.
While he currently weighs on the lighter side at 220 pounds, he appears to be a strong blocker in several parts on the offense. Bush is not afraid to initiate downfield contact, playing fearless and willing to stay within his offensive scheme.
Razorbacks' tight end coach Morgan Turner has specialized in producing NFL prospects such as Dalton Schultz, Austin Hooper, Coby Fleener, Levine Toilolo, Zach Ertz, Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson. During his first two seasons, Luke Hasz finished in the top five in receptions and yards before transferring to Ole Miss follwoing the 2024 seasons.
As the tight end position has become more of a flex role, asking its athletes to catch, block and run, it opens up opportunities for individual players to display their respective athleticism. Bush also plays lacrosse which requires above average conditioning and coordination that cannot be gauged solely at practice.
His commitment keeps Arkansas at No. 11 nationally for the 2026, according to 247sports team composite rankings. Bush is currently slotted at No. 966 overall in the nation, No. 46 among tight ends and No. 6 in the state of Minnesota.
While Bush is a long way off from being able to play, the Razorbacks did bring in three capable tight end's during the offseason in Rohan Jones (Montana), Jaden Platt (Texas A&M) and Jeremiah Beck (JUCO). Each brings a different dynamic to the position, but having extra versatile athletes on the field at one time can benefit offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme immensely.