Tough Road Environment Awaits Arkansas In Salt Lake City

FAYETTEVILLE — Utah has won five consecutive home games inside Rice-Eccles Stadium, and despite a capacity of just over 51,000 that is dwarfed by nearly every SEC venue, the Utes have one of the best home field advantages in the country.

Rice-Eccles has seen 96 consecutive sellouts dating back to 2010 and will likely have another when No. 21 Utah hosts Arkansas on Saturday.

"We know it’s going to be a sellout crowd," Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "We know how tremendous a job their fans do showing up. It’s going to be a night game, so it’ll be another sellout for them so we’ve got to prepare for it.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield reacts to a play during the second half of the team's 31-14 victory over North Alabama in the season opener at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium. | Nilsen Roman

"We will obviously be using crowd noise and preparing to the best of our ability for it just like anything. It’s no different than us practicing in our own stadium in the heat. There’s nothing like an actual live bullet of it, so we’ll get a feel for it. Hopefully we’re doing what we need to this week to prepare for it."

During fall camp, Arkansas used obnoxiously loud speakers atop the Walker Pavillion to simulate crowd noise, though the horrendous noise emitted from said speakers sounded more like jet engines or the cyclops' screams in "The Odyssey" than crowd noise.

All jokes aside, the environment in Salt Lake City on Saturday will be no joke. It will be tough for Arkansas to communicate on offense, and quarterback KJ Jackson, who is yet to make a road start at UA, will be thrust into his most intense situation yet.

Jackson does, however, have some experience playing meaningful snaps in a game where a raucous crowd is against him. He played most of the second half at QB for Arkansas last year against Texas, Jackson threw for 206 yards and a touchdown while adding 17 yards and a score on the ground in that game.

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) runs from the pocket while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas hasn't won a road game since it beat Mississippi State in Starkville on Oct. 26, 2024. That's 686 days from Saturday, when the Razorbacks will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak in enemy territory — though the game likely won't end until early Sunday morning in the central time zone.

To Silverfield's credit, Memphis went 4-2 on the road in 2025. But Arkansas has a steep hill to climb and plenty to fix if they are to pull off an upset against the No. 21-ranked Utes, who are favored by 11.5 according to ESPN.

Kickoff between Arkansas and Utah is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN and the Razorback Sports Network.

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