Warren Pipeline Remains Strong in Unconventional Way for 2026 Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks' recruiting pipeline to the small Southeast Arkansas town of Warren remains strong.

Often know for producing NFL pass catchers, Lumberjacks' coach Bo Hembree developed an under-the-radar offensive lineman apparently nobody knew about prior to the end of the 2025 season.

Terrence Roberson, at right tackle for Division II Ouachita Baptist last season, helped lead the Tigers to a 7-4 overall record. He was part of an offense that averaged over 32 points and 421 yards per game.

His efforts earned him second team All-Great American Conference honors as only a redshirt freshman. Then, when he entered the transfer portal half the SEC took notice, jumping at the opportunity to sign an SEC-caliber lineman.

Roberson was offered a walk-on roster spot by the previous Arkansas staff, but spent two seasons at OBU to develop his raw attributes while becoming one of the best offensive lineman in rather short order inside the D-II ranks.

Now, at Arkansas, Silverfield immediately recognized what it meant to target in-state high school players and transfers with connections to the Natural State.

“First off, Warren has been a great pipeline,” Silverfield said. “We’re going to continue to bring those guys back. I got the run into old Jarius Wright. People forget I was with him with the Vikings, so it’s kind of cool to run to him.

"He’s gotten into the coaching profession. I’m trying to tell him not to get too far down that rabbit hole of coaching, but what it can lead to. Speaking of [Warren], Terrence [Roberson] has been great. You know, I think he’s a guy came in and came from a program that had some success, but just teaching him, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like to work at the Division I level. This is what it looks like to work at the SEC level. And we’re going to work even harder here at Arkansas.’"



Silverfield knows as well as any other coach in football that great offensive line play correlates with an explosive offense. That's exactly what he put together in his six-year run at Memphis, including a 21-5 stretch in the American Conference from 2020-2025.

He brough in a wide variety of players across the Group of Five level while retaining key pieces from last year's line in center Caden Kitler and right guard Kobe Branham. Whether that means Roberson can push his way into a starting role in his first year at the SEC-level or as a developmental depth piece is unknown.

However, Silverfield believes he found quite the diamond in one of the more competitive D-II conferences in the country.

I want thank GOD for allowing me to be in the position that I am in and I want to give thanks to the coaches, family, and friends who believed in ME!!! #COMMITTED @OuachitaFB @CoachShock_OBU @bo_hembree @JacobRobertsWHS @WHS71671 pic.twitter.com/JFO4L2Pw3C — Terence D. Roberson Jr. (@terencerobersxn) January 16, 2024

“Terrence has been great," Silverfield said. "He’s took the bull by the horns, and has had a great approach to [the offseason]. We know how athletic he is. We know he’s very raw on some things, and listen, the previous staff did a great job with him.

"But it's our job to refine some of that stuff, to get his body right in the weight room, to understand what it’s going to look like to work the way we work. But he’s been great, he had the right attitude and works out he’s here.”

Roberson joins several players to transfer up from D-II football to the FBS level this offseason including linebacker Amarie Fleming (Texas Tech), defensive end Kenyon Garner (Florida Atlantic), tight end Maurice Veney (Vanderbilt), and defensive lineman Jibriel Conde (Wisconsin).

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' leap from winning championships at Ferris State to leading the Rebels to a near College Football Playoff national championship game appearance blew the door wide open for others to do the same.

