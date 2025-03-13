What Hogs' QB is Focused on Preparing for 2025 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After one season being tutored by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, Arkansas Razorbacks starting quarterback Taylen Green is back for year two ready to show his improvement.
Being the leader of the offense, Green will be counted on to trim his mistakes while keeping his confidence in check. While he totaled 3,756 yards and 22 touchdowns, Arkansas will need him to be much more consistent if surpassing six regular season victories is the goal.
"I would say my confidence level is higher because it's my second year in the offense," Green said. "Just where I was just last year, my eyes was like, 'Oh,' with the offense and getting on the same page with Petrino and the different plays in the run game and different responsibilities I had to do."
Green had to basically learn on the run throughout the spring and his eyes got even bigger once he began playing against SEC competition. One of the best attributes of quarterbacks is having a short memory and retaining confidence which has Green focused on improving in every facet of his game.
"I would say my confidence level is higher, but at the same time, I've got a lot to get better at and that's what I'm really focused on," Green said. "I'm not really content, you know, the year I had last year was good, but I could have done way better, and Coach Petrino is the first one to say that. In one of our exit meetings he was like, 'You can do a lot better,' and we know what to get better at."
Where Green must get better is his decision making, especially against pressure from opposing defenses which he took plenty abuse from after being sacked 36 times in 2024. His sack rate was due to a patched up offensive line that consisted of two transfers and injuries that kept Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos up at night.
The Razorbacks offensive line will be re-tooled once again as Georgia Tech transfer Corey Robinson received the nod to start spring practice at left tackle as Fernando Carmona returns for his second year this time shifted over to left guard. Nothing is solidified as of yet but Green must remain focused in the pocket and execute each play.
"Just going through the games last year, it's my decision-making," Green said. "[Petrino] grades on two things, decision-making and execution. We have a full Excel grades sheet, we went through it right after the game or the day after the game, but going through it again and just taking time to ask what he was going through and why he called a certain play, what he wanted me to do, and things like that."
Plenty of times last season, Arkansas had opportunities in one-score games but came out on the losing end three times against Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Missouri. A lot of that had to do with vulnerability to fumble or throw interceptions, which he did 14 times in 2024.
"Taking care of the ball, the fumbles and interceptions, and my ability to focus all four quarters especially when I get tired," Green said. "I've seen my ability to think about the read or think about everything that I have to go through, that's a really big thing that I have to get better at."
No matter the situation, Green wants to make sure he's up for the challenge as his team is set to face one of the toughest schedules yet again this fall. So, making sure he is ready physically and mentally early on in preparation for the 2025 season will go a long for the Razorbacks ceiling.
"[Improvement] first starts with the film room and getting on the same page, getting on the same mode of understanding why I made the decision," Green said. "I feel like the more you know, the more the game slows down, but there’s going to be a lot of information I learn especially in this offense."
"I have to do a great job of filtering that information and simplifying it so I can just go out there and play my brand of football."