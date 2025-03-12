SEC Tournament Starts with Snafu Before Tip for Razorbacks
NASHVILLE — Arkansas fans were undoubtedly startled and confused even before the opening tip happened against South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.
In the intro video for the Razorbacks, it featured players from the 2024 team coached under Eric Musselman that finished the season 16-17 and lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
Center Trevon Brazile and forward Lawson Blake are the only holdovers from that team.
El Ellis, who is no longer in college basketball and playing professionally in the G-League, also makes an appearance in the video.
Coach John Calipari spoke ad nauseam in the preseason about how he was left no roster from his predeccessor in this new era of college sports.
"When you take over a program and you asked to see the team before you do your presser and there's no team," Calipari said at SEC Media Days.
Fans were instead treated to highlights of Joseph Pinion, Devo Davis and Tramon Mark, who is now wearing a different uniform in the SEC (Texas).
For a fan base that feels constantly there is an ongoing plot in the SEC offices in Birmingham, Ala., to put the Razorbacks down at every opportunity, this is just more ammunition. It will be evidence for some.
Arkansas is currently playing against the Gamecocks in the opening game of the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks look to all but clinch its spot in the NCAA Tournament with a win. Follow the live blog here.