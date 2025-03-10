Pittman Needs Edge Rushers to Pop in Hogs' Spring Practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam PIttman isn't in crisis mode over his defensive end situation yet, but he's not shy about his uncertainty around the position.
Senior Landon Jackson will hear his name called in this year's NFL draft and versatile junior defensive end Nico Davillier decided to transfer to UCLA. Defensvie line coach Deke Adams brings in Florida transfer Justus Boone and Michigan State transfer Ken Talley to bolster a young room that includes Quincy Rhodes, Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson.
"Quincy Rhodes is as talented as a lot of people have at that position, and big," Pittman said. "So, you’re talking about a guy that needs to pop, that’s one."
Rhodes, a Little Rock native, possesses great size and potential going into his junior season. He's played in 21 games over the past two seasons recording 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break-up with the majority of his action taking place in 2024.
The 6-foot-6, 275 pound edge flashed elite pass rushing skills in his first career start against Texas Tech's fast paced offense in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. He'll be someone Pittman and company needs to see "pop" as a dependable option this fall.
Collins, another sophomore from Central Arkansas, is currently listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds after playing at a 261 last year. The former Top 150 prospect played mostly special teams last year, finishing with two tackles, will likely play a key role in the Razorbacks rotation this fall.
Boone, who flashed pass rushing skills at Florida three years ago as a redshirt freshman, was sidelined for 2023 with an injury and had a limited role last year. He is completely healthy now and expected to be a contributor on Arkansas' rebuilt unit.
"Charlie Collins, we’ve got to get some weight on him, that’s another one," Pittman said. "Then you got Talley and Boone. Talley and Boone have played ball, have worked extremely hard. So, if those guys, and then of course, now you got Kavion Henderson, guys that we believe can play."
One other defensive lineman Arkansas is high on is borderline 4-star Caleb Bell who could find playing time early in his college career. The 6-foot-3, 287 pound defensive end lived in opponents' backfields during his final two seasons of high school ball recording 146 tackles, over 30 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hurries, and 20 sacks.
"Caleb Bell is a guy, that man, we hit on [him]," Pittman said. "Just big and raw and can run from Milton, Georgia. But we need, we need somebody to pop."
