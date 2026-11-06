What Jay Silveria Leaving UA Means For Review Of Arkansas Football

FAYETTEVILLE — The review of Razorback football that began on Sept. 18 will continue despite Jay Silveria, its head man and the president of the University of Arkansas system, leaving to become the president of Purdue University in February 2027. Silveria is expected to complete the new role despite his impending departure from UA.

Silveria, 63, has been the president of the UA system since 2025. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1985-2020, reaching the rank of Lieutenant General and was the superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy from 2017-20.

While there is no specific date that the review has to be completed by, completing it prior to the opening of the transfer portal on Jan. 4 is likely to be a priority, given that it could impact how much head coach Ryan Silverfield has in his budget when the portal opens.

Arkansas' 2026 roster was revealed to be the cheapest in the SEC according to a report from The Athletic.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the sideline against Missouri. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

"I’ve had some... great conversations with the leadership that’s involved," Silverfield said of the review on Oct. 21. "And I feel very, very confident that the resources will be provided for the future. Immediately into the 2027 season we’ll have the ability to go out there and compete at the highest level with the resources needed in this conference and nationally and future years.

"So I’ve been so pleased and I sit here with great confidence and a smile on my face saying the future’s very very bright. Now my focus is on the rest of this season, and tomorrow and the rest of today. But I couldn’t be more thrilled with the direction we’re heading, and I have great great confidence and fully know that we’re going to have the things in place in order for us to have success."

Silveria's departure also comes as Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek continues to face scrutiny over Arkansas' struggles on the gridiron. A report from Best of Arkansas Sports on Nov. 2 revealed that Yurachek had corresponded with UA chancellor Charles Robinson after Arkansas' loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 3, with Robinson asking if the Razorback Foundation had hired a PR firm to deal with messaging during what Robinson referred to as a "crisis."

Arkansas is 3-5 and 1-4 in SEC play this season with a road trip to Auburn looming on Saturday.

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