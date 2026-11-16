Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
In this story:
Both the Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are coming off tough Week 11 losses. Kentucky fell 21-14 to the Florida Gators, and the Tigers lost 48-21 to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The two teams will now face each other in a Week 12 game as the Wildcats continue to cling to their College Football Playoff hopes.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday SEC duel.
Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kentucky +5.5 (-110)
- Missouri -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky +176
- Missouri -215
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-105)
- UNDER 48.5 (-115)
Kentucky vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 21
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Kentucky record: 7-3 (5-3 in SEC)
- Missouri record: 6-4 (3-4 in SEC)
Kentucky vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 4-0 in Kentucky's last four games
- Missouri is 4-6 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 5-3 in Missouri's last eight games
Kentucky vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch
- Cayden Lee, WR - Missouri Tigers
The key to slowing down the Missouri offense is successfully covering the Tigers' top wide receiver, Cayden Lee. He has 18 more receptions and 188 more receiving yards than any other pass-catcher on their team and is a key piece of their offense. Georgia kept Lee to just 44 yards on three receptions, and it led to Missouri scoring just 21 points. Stopping Lee should be the No. 1 goal for Kentucky this weekend.
Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction and Best Bet
I'm convinced this Kentucky team isn't as good as its record. The Wildcats are just 25th in adjusted net EPA per play, 45th in net success rate, and 63rd in net yards per play. By comparison, Missouri ranks 17th, 79th, and 44th in those three metrics.
As I wrote above, if Kentucky can't stop the Missouri passing attack, the Wildcats are going to be in trouble. Unfortunately for them, they rank just 97th in the country in opponent pass success rate, which is going to open the door for Cayden Lee and the rest of the Missouri wide receiver room.
If the Tigers can move the ball through the air, they're going to be well on their way to winning and covering against their SEC opponent.
Pick: Missouri -5.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets