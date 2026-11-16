Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12

Both the Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are coming off tough Week 11 losses. Kentucky fell 21-14 to the Florida Gators, and the Tigers lost 48-21 to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The two teams will now face each other in a Week 12 game as the Wildcats continue to cling to their College Football Playoff hopes.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday SEC duel.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kentucky +5.5 (-110)

Missouri -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kentucky +176

Missouri -215

Total

OVER 48.5 (-105)

UNDER 48.5 (-115)

Kentucky vs. Missouri How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Kentucky record: 7-3 (5-3 in SEC)

Missouri record: 6-4 (3-4 in SEC)

Kentucky vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-0 in Kentucky's last four games

Missouri is 4-6 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-3 in Missouri's last eight games

Kentucky vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch

Cayden Lee, WR - Missouri Tigers

The key to slowing down the Missouri offense is successfully covering the Tigers' top wide receiver, Cayden Lee. He has 18 more receptions and 188 more receiving yards than any other pass-catcher on their team and is a key piece of their offense. Georgia kept Lee to just 44 yards on three receptions, and it led to Missouri scoring just 21 points. Stopping Lee should be the No. 1 goal for Kentucky this weekend.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction and Best Bet

I'm convinced this Kentucky team isn't as good as its record. The Wildcats are just 25th in adjusted net EPA per play, 45th in net success rate, and 63rd in net yards per play. By comparison, Missouri ranks 17th, 79th, and 44th in those three metrics.

As I wrote above, if Kentucky can't stop the Missouri passing attack, the Wildcats are going to be in trouble. Unfortunately for them, they rank just 97th in the country in opponent pass success rate, which is going to open the door for Cayden Lee and the rest of the Missouri wide receiver room.

If the Tigers can move the ball through the air, they're going to be well on their way to winning and covering against their SEC opponent.

Pick: Missouri -5.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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