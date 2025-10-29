What oddsmakers think about Arkansas hosting Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has a unique scheduling quirk it can take advantage of this Saturday.
No team wants to go 0-8 in SEC games in a season and the Razorbacks are in danger of doing just that.
The Razorbacks had a chance last week against another SEC team winless in its conference games, Auburn. Arkansas came up short after the Tigers’ made a change at quarterback that may have staved off Hugh Freeze’s termination by a week.
This week, the Razorbacks face another team winless in SEC games, Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs actually haven’t won an SEC game since the last time they traveled to Fayetteville, when they battle the Razorbacks in a 7-3 contest in 2023.
That was with a different head coach than the one Mississippi State currently has. Jeff Lebby is still looking for his first SEC win and has come up close three times already this season.
The Bulldogs lost two overtime games to Tennessee and Texas at home and lost at Florida on a last-minute interception.
For both the Bulldogs and Razorbacks, this week represents their best chances at avoiding an 0-8 SEC season. Even if neither Lebby nor Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino will admit it.
“No, not in the least bit,” Lebby said. “We played a football team a couple weeks ago that was the best 2-4 team in the country. We're playing the best 2-6 football team in the country this week. They've got a quarterback that is, again, elite at everything that he does. “
Last year’s game against the Razorbacks in Starkville was considered one of Mississippi State’s most winnable games. In hindsight, it wasn’t because Arkansas won 58-25.
Monday, Petrino said there are things the Razorbacks can learn from that contest a year ago.
“I remember preparing for that game and the energy we had in practice,” Petrino said. “It was an important game for us and we did a great job of getting ready for it. We ran the ball really well. We ran with explosive plays. We ran the football and we threw the ball down the field. We protected the quarterback.
“They're much better than they were last year. They're playing good defense. Their D-linemen are better football players. They're running full speed to the ball. They've been in a lot of close games and not had a way to win. It should be a good football game.”
The oddsmakers agree that it should be a good game and considering they’re right more often than they’re wrong, the odds should bring a smile to Arkansas fans.
Game Information: Mississippi State at Arkansas
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-4 SEC)
- When: 3: p.m., Saturday
- Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 19-14-1
- Last Meeting: Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25 (October 26, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 22 Texas, 45-38 OT
- Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Auburn, 33-24
Odds, Spread and Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +4.5 (-112)
Arkansas: -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +158
Arkansas: -192
Total
Over: 67.5 (-110)
Under: 67.5 (-110)