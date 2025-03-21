What Red Wolves' Coach Said About Game Against Razorbacks in 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State coach Butch Jones will make a guest appearance on Coaches and THE MOUTH POD to discuss everything happening in the Red Wolves' program and its first game against cross state foe Arkansas.
"Playing Arkansas, I think we should play every year," Jones said. "When you look at [Arkansas'] storied program and what it means to everyone in this state but be able to play them in Little Rock, I have so much respect for everyone in that program."
"When you look at what it does to the entire state of Arkansas, the excitement, economy, everyone going down to Little Rock for the weekend it's really going to be a unique atmosphere," Jones said. "Every person has a personal brand.
"What does that brand stand for? When we talk about our brand: disciplined, toughness, details, having a connection about ourselves and we spend a lot of time with the style of play and playing with the intangibles."
"Were we the most talented team last year?" Jones asked hypothetically. "Nope. But we won with culture and won with connection."
The countdown to the much anticipated game between Arkansas and Arkansas State has reached the five month mark.
While its been relatively quiet on the game from the Razorbacks' side of things it shouldn't come as much of a surprise since its a non-conference game against an opponent with a 2-72 record against power conference programs.
Maybe the buzz surrounding this historic showdown at War Memorial Stadium will intensify once Sept. 6 draws nearer. Jones continues to rebuild his program with a goal of winning its first Sun Belt Conference Championship since 2016.
Arkansas is 19-1 versus teams from the Sunbelt, its lone loss to Louisiana-Monroe in 2012. Since coach Sam Pittman was hired ahead of the 2020 season, the Razorbacks are 12-1 against non-power conference programs.