Rough Night for Calipari Haters as Hogs' Lean on Toughness, Grit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Five years of frustration, failure and disappointment has come to an end for Arkansas coach John Calipari.
A 75-72 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night against No. 7 seed Kansas took care of that.
After first-round exits and embarrassing losses to double-digit seeds during the postseason at Kentucky, this win has to be sweet for Calipari. The Razorbacks were completely out of the tournament field with no hope for postseason play just 49 days ago.
Facing adversity, Calipari challenged his team to learn from their battles during the 0-5 start in SEC play. Survive and advance was the only way the Hogs could have made it to this point which is a testament to the coaching staff's encouragement and program-wide mindset.
In a game that was a back-and-forth affair in the first half between two Hall of Fame coaches, Arkansas was able to extend its halftime lead to 10 points with around 17 minutes to go.
When Kansas made an adjustment to go zone like most teams did early on in the season against the Razorbacks, it forced guards DJ Wagner, Johnell Davis and Boogie Fland to become more creative in shot selection.
After shooting 51% from the field in the first half, Arkansas went on an unpromising stretch going 4-of-23 over 14:34 in the second half as the Jayhawks' brick wall inside the perimeter stifled production.
The Razorbacks eventually toppled the zone with Davis' dagger three to go ahead for good with 1:47 to play.
When Calipari took the Arkansas job, he pursued the transfer portal with a specific team dynamic as he leaned away from a freshmen-loaded roster to one blended with players of various ages.
He targeted shooters, defensive stalwarts, one facilitator and plenty of athletic standouts.
The Razorbacks first-year coach's approach has been referred to as archaic, unwilling to evolve, outdated and others began to question if he lost his edge as a coach.
That happens when someone has been at a job so long and appears to be going through the motions, which hasn't been the case this season.
Ups, downs, injuries, and the dark places this team has been is paying off. There's an edge to Calipari and his Arkansas team that has something to prove.
His mantra of refusing to lose and playing fearless resonates with his players which makes it so easy for college basketball fans around the nation to adopt them.
While he might have been hated in Lexington, folks are rooting for him now as his "under-Hogs" have a chance to become darlings of the tournament field.