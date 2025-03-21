Fland, Wagner Perfectly Fine with Killing Vibe in New York City
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Arkansas guards DJ Wagner and Boogie Fland have an opportunity to crush the dreams of everyone from their old stomping grounds in the Northeast corridor when the Razorbacks face the Red Storm Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Rick Pitino and St. John's have become the subject of a love affair in the region. They have captured the imagination of people from shoppers in corner bodegas to the cast members of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
They even gained national acclaim for their vocal team-up with Fallon that went viral after it was broadcast as part of the show's cold open, further endearing them to people who have shunned college basketball for years in favor of the NBA.
However, as Fland and Wagner showed when they returned to the area for a game against Michigan at Madison Square Garden, they can shine under the bright lights of the cities of the Northeast. The two combined for 36 points and 12 assists in what turned out to basically be an NCAA Tournament bid saving 89-87 win over the Wolverines.
"It was a dream," Fland said afterward. "Growing up in the Bronx, to have the opportunity to come back and play in your hometown, get a W and show out with my teammates, it’s just no feeling like it.
“It was nice just for [my family] to be able to see me play in person. Most of my career, they haven’t been able to see me. Especially being the first time at the Garden, and we get the win, it’s not more special than that."
It was a family moment that may well be replicated Saturday. From the Bronx to Providence is a little under three hours. Wagner's family and friends from the Camden, New Jersey area will have a little longer drive at five hours, but that's what Arkansas fans from the southern part of the state do on a regular basis.
The Razorbacks find themselves in a situation similar to the one in Madison Square Garden where they were a team trying to come back together after the disruption of injuries.
"It shows what we can be, what we have the potential to be," Fland said this past fall. "Our ceiling, there’s really no ceiling. Just like if we come together like we should with time. Coach said we only said we only scrimmaged twice, so with time I think it’s going to come together and be one of those teams."
Of course, there is one New Yorker who has no desire to see a repeat of Fland's feel good story, even with the added twist of coming back from surgery just im time for an NCAA Tournament run.
“As a New Yorker, I’m about as proud as any person could be,” St. John's coach Rick Pitino said after winning the Big East Tournament. “When I hear St John’s is New York’s team, we’re New York strong, and we represent New York, that makes me feel awesome inside. I was elated with Louisville when we came in here and won three times, but there’s an extra-special feeling being a New Yorker who grew up [on] 26th Street and grew up in Queens and in Long Island. So, for me, it’s just extra special, because I share this with every fan that takes great pride in what accomplished this year, the fans are very much part of our team. Tonight, when we celebrate, I will toast the fans.”
Whether it be Pitino or Arkansas coach John Calipari, one coach's dream of leading four different schools to the Final Four will come to an end, at least temporarily, Saturday afternoon. With St. John's having the ability to stack the middle with size as well should the Red Storm choose, the game very well could come down to guard play.
At that point, it will be up to a couple of Northeasterners to kill the dreams of so many of their friends and neighbors from back in the day. And that will be just fine by them so long as they find a way to turn the Red Storm into a quiet drizzle lost to the pages of history while the Razorbacks keep moving on.