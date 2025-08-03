Where Razorbacks landed in SEC football’s most notorious fan bases
College football in the Southeast is more than a sport. For many, it is a way of life.
The debate over the SEC’s most passionate and polarizing fan bases remains a staple of each season. Apparently nobody in the league really even considers Arkansas to be anywhere near the top of it.
A recent episode by Matt Mitchell, a comedian known for his takes on SEC culture, reignited discussion about which fan bases are the most “annoying.” His video, referenced across fan forums and social media, put a spotlight on the fervor that defines the conference.
Mitchell could have had more fun with the Razorbacks if he understood some things. First of all, the Hogs hate the Texas Longhorns more than anything else in life.
When Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has pointed out on several occasions Arkansas fans love to hate the Longhorns more than they love their own team. As somone who's seen for nearly seven decades I can assure that is accurate.
Texas just doesn't return the love. It's hard to find one of the fan bases in his Top 10 that even really get worked up over the Hogs in football.
The entire video is referring to football fans almost overwhelmingly. Basketball didn't get much consideration and baseball didn't enter the picture at all.
When you watch the complete video it will probably burn some folks that see the teams ranked ahead of Arkansas.
It wouldn't be particularly right for me to give away the information in Mitchell's video, which is where you can find his SEC Shorts throughout the football season.
His lack of knowing about the Razorbacks-Longhorns rivalry is understandable since they have played a game with high stakes on both sides in nearly 50 years.
Rivalries such as Alabama-Auburn and Georgia-Florida are central to the SEC’s identity.
“The Iron Bowl isn’t just a game. It’s a year-round obsession, and that spills into every aspect of life down here,” longtime SEC commentator Paul Finebaum said in an interview once with ESPN.
Mitchell described some fan bases as especially persistent, noting that social media banter often escalates into heated exchanges.
“There’s a special kind of energy when LSU fans roll into town,” he said, referencing the Tigers’ reputation across the SEC for traveling in large numbers and their pregame traditions.
Fan reactions were immediate. Some Georgia supporters cited recent championships as reason for their notoriety, while others acknowledged that the rivalry is part of the culture.
Sports psychologists say the intensity reflects deeper community bonds.
“Identification with a team gives people a sense of belonging and purpose. In the SEC, that identification is amplified by tradition and community,” said Dr. Daniel Wann, a professor at Murray State University and author of Sport Fans: The Psychology and Social Impact of Fandom.
The rise of social media has increased the visibility of these rivalries.
According to a Pew Research Center study, 26% of U.S. adults get news from YouTube, and sports content is a significant part of that. Memes and hashtags fuel daily debates and keep rivalries in the public eye.
The financial stakes are significant. The NCAA reports that football weekends generate millions of dollars for local economies, with hotels and businesses benefitting from increased tourism.
“It’s not just a game—it’s an industry. And the fans are the engine that drives the machine,” said Dr. Andrew Zimbalist, a sports economist at Smith College.
Despite the controversies, many supporters view the intensity as a defining feature of SEC football.
Razorback fans shouldn't be that shocked over the thing. One thing nearly all agree on is the SEC doesn't really care what the Hog fans think.