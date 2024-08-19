Which Freshman Could Have Biggest Impact for Hogs This Year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the most intriguing players we've seen for Arkansas this summer is somebody we haven't had a chance to interview. With all the scripting these days, the media doesn't get to talk to freshmen until they've done something in a game.
Former Benton Panther player Braylen Russell has stood out among all the freshmen I've seen in this camp. Granted, we don't get to see much beyond players just jumping up and down and catching some passes, but you can usually tell watching them run.
Having seen players like Eric Dickerson, Herschel Walker, Marcus Dupress and Darren McFadden play in high school, those guys just have a different way of running that's almost impossible to describe. It doesn't take long just watching them run down the field they are different.
While it's not a prediction of anything in the future, it does show you somebody to keep an eye on, especially with the skill position players. Russell might never play a down this year, but he looks like he can contribute.
Make no mistake about it. Ja'Quinden Jackson is the clear No. 1 running back this year for the Razorbacks to start the season. I'm not nominating Russell for the Heisman Trophy or anything like that right now. But you don't win in the SEC with a single running back and his role could be huge. Don't forget Rashod Dubinion is still in the mix, too.
It wasn't surprising. People I've known a long time in Benton that did see him play almost every game raved about what he could do. Looking at him on film, you could tell when he joined the huddle he was different. Like I said, there's no way to explain it but you can tell when they run one play.
What any running back needs, too, are offensive linemen that can create holes. You don't see many superstar running backs that don't have one or two of their linemen picking up postseason honors with them. They kind of go together.
In an offseason where a key member has missed nearly the entire fall camp, the question mark about the offensive line depth are getting larger. Maybe it's all for nothing, but somehow that would be surprising if Patrick Kutas walks on the field against UAPB and everything clicks.
Maybe as much as any group on the team, they need to work together. They have to know what each other is going to do in fast-moving situations. Running backs need to know, too.
If Russell can have the impact it appears he could have, that could possibly provide a punch in the running game that has been hit-and-miss for years. Russell, who is 6-1, 235, has gotten rave reviews from everybody in camp. Apparently, he's a hard guy to bring down.
We'll find out in less than two weeks. The Razorbacks open the 2024 season full of questions against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark., at 6:30 p.m. That game will be televised on ESPNU.
