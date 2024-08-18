Yurachek's Vested Interest in Two Teams Keeps Him Out of Some CFP
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek was appointed to the College Football Playoff Committee in February. Now he will have to leave the room if the Razorbacks are being discussed which is understandable.
Yurachek was hired by the Razorbacks in December 2018 after the firing of Jeff Long the month prior. He brought the Hogs into its most successful three-year run in all sports finishing top-15 in the Director's Cup. Prior to this feat, the Hogs had only finished in the top-15 once in 24 years. Former Hogs coach Ken Hafield was on the selection committee starting in 2018.
Long, also served as chairman of the committee from 2014-2016 which makes Yurachek Arkansas' second representative on the committee since its inception a decade ago.
The committee has a recusal policy in place who are affiliated with a school being discussed. For Yurachek, not only does he have to leave the room for Arkansas but also fellow SEC member South Carolina and here’s why.
“If a committee member or an immediate family member, e.g., spouse, sibling or child, (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching staff or administrative staff at a school or is a football student-athlete at a school, that member will be recused.“
"A recused member shall not participate in any votes involving the team from which the individual is recused. A recused member is permitted to answer only factual questions about the institution from which the member is recused but shall not be present during any deliberations regarding that team's selection or ranking. Recused members shall not participate in discussions regarding the placement of the recused team into a bowl game."
His son, Ryan, is an assistant tight ends coach for the Gamecocks. He sits under former Razorback quarterback and assistant coach, Dowell Loggains, who is South Carolina’s offensive coordinator.
The younger Yurachek was a standout tight end for Marshall from 2014-2017. He recorded 1,354 yards receiving and 26 career touchdowns.
After his college career, he signed multiple contracts with NFL teams like the Saints, Raiders and Cowboys beginning in 2018. After his stint at the professional level, Yurachek was hired at Arkansas as a graduate assistant from 2020-2021.
ESPN Football Power Index isn't very high on the Razorbacks or Gamecocks going into the season. South Carolina (2.6%, No. 13 SEC) and Arkansas (1.7%, No. 14) have very low odds to make the newly expanded 12-team playoff anyway.
