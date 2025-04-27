Which Hogs have best chance to be selected in 2026 NFL Draft?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the 2025 NFL Draft was all said and over with, two Arkansas Razorbacks heard their names called Friday night.
Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (Detroit Lions) and defensive end Landon Jackson (Buffalo Bills) were selected in the third round. They were picked in that order, which wasn't expected by most Razorback fans.
Now, the full focus can shift toward which players Arkansas has on its roster who have a chance to be selected in 2026. Several of the Razorbacks on this list are on the cutoff mark in the seventh round, according to NFL Draft Buzz but that doesn't mean any of them can't improve their draft stock with worthy fall performances.
Taylen Green
There is no doubt which current player on the roster is the most intriguing NFL prospect this offseason.
Green showed off a refined throwing motion plenty of speed speed to lead Arkansas to seven wins in his first season under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
The 6-foot-6, 230 pound quarterback produced career highs in passing yards, total yards and helped the Razorbacks to a top 10 national ranking in total offense at 457 yards per game in 2024.
Green completed 230-of-381 passes for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
He also tacked on a career-high 602 yards on the ground with an additional eight scores.
Petrino has a history of putting uniquely talented college quarterbacks in the NFL and Green has a tall ceiling with which to work.
He improved his accuracy a bit even with more than a dozen dropped passes by his receivers but natural progress was impeded because of bad decision making which hurt him at times.
Green was a turnover machine last season totaling 14 in 2024.
Green mentioned before his team was deep into spring practice that he is working with Petrino on best practices to trim mental lapses down in order for Arkansas fans to see him blossom into a better pro prospect.
"My improvement includes taking care of the ball, the fumbles and interceptions and my ability to focus all four quarters," Green said March 10. "Especially when I get tired, I've seen my ability to think about the read or think about everything that I have to go through.
"Whether it's you're tired fourth quarter or I just had a 60-yard run and I've got to be able to audible or call a different play, that's a really big thing I'm stressing is to get my stamina up and mental toughness."
Julian Neal
The 6-foot-2, 205 pound defensive back had a breakout junior season with the Bulldogs last fall by recording 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, two interceptions and one sack.
Neal signed with Arkansas as the No. 4 overall player available in the transfer portal.
"Yeah, I like [Julan] Neal," Pittman said April 24. "Neal's a good-looking kid. Big, can run. I thought we did a really good job of recruiting him and I like him. Obviously, we brought him in thinking he can play for us immediately."
Neal will have a chance to be an impact starter with the Razorbacks as he showed plenty of promise against Mountain West competition in 2024.
He earned a 70.3 overall defensive grade for his performance in 2024, held opposing quarterbacks to just a 48% completion percentage and surrendered one touchdown in 330 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cam Ball
The 6-foot-5, 310 pound defensive tackle recorded a career-high 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 2024. Ball will be one of the oldest players on the team when the season starts and more than likely will be named a team captain.
He's had to sit out this spring due to elbow surgery but will be a key contributor to defensive coordinator Travis Williams front whether he opts to run a three or four down scheme.
Xavian Sorey, LB
The Razorbacks' leading tackler last season transferred in from Georgia where he spent most have his time in a reserve role.
Sorey can fly all over the field with great speed, confidence and above average IQ finishing with 99 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Should he make a similar jump next season as he did in 2024, Sorey could be in line to be one of the best linebackers in the country next.
Realizing this would allow him to finally live up to 5-star status he was given in high school.
Williams has shown complete trust in his senior linebacker this spring as Sorey has grown into a full on leadership role for Arkansas defense.
"Man, he's just understanding the scheme," Williams said April 10. "It's just his knowledge of knowing what we're doing and what we're trying to do.
"He's asking questions, and not only is he asking questions, he's actually helping the younger players on the scheme that we have, which is always good."
His growth and development as a model teammate and on-field coach will benefit him once he decides his college playing days are over.
"[We're] seeing that growth, and we have that conversation a lot, I just tell them, this time next year, you're going to be in these rooms and these [NFL] general managers and coaches are going to be asking you these questions," Williams said. "So let's draw it up. Let's talk through it. And he's become just a student of the game.
"He's in my office all the time, 'Okay, Coach, let's draw this up. Coach, when you call this, what are you thinking?' So he's kind of getting in my mind a little bit on why we call things in different situations, which is, which is awesome."
David Oke, DL
Another Arkansas transfer to watch out for is Oke, who experienced a productive season at Abielene Christian in 2024.
The 6-foot-3, 295 pound defensive lineman had his pick of FBS schools to attend for his final season before committing to the Razorbacks over Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Houston, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Virginia.
Oke recorded 63 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two pass break-ups and a blocked field goal as a junior.
His versatility to plug holes in running holes while also applying pressure to passers could surprise some people around the SEC in 2025.
Jordan Young, DB
The 5-foot-11, 200 pound transfer defensive back will finally get the opportunity to contribute on the field for a SEC team after beginning his career at Florida as a 4-star prospect and member of the 2021 class.
Young compiled 69 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 12 pass break-ups and one interception in two seasons with Cincinnati.
Young was one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 in 2024 the Cincinnati secondary held opponents to 16 touchdowns through the air.
He earned a 74.7 Pro Football Focus grade while only allowing 290 yards in coverage on a team-high 604 defensive snaps.
Bearcats beat writer Neil Meyer had great things to say about Young and his abilities when he talked to Hogs on SI in December.
"Jordan Young was Cincinnati's best defensive back in 2024," Meyer said. "He started every game over the last two years with 2023 being his first year at boundary corner and vastly improved this year.
"Plays physical, smart and even played with a injured shoulder [in 2024] while still putting up respectable numbers."
Rohan Jones, TE
The Razorbacks were in need of a tight end room makeover after losing three at the position to the transfer portal this offseason, including starter Luke Hasz.
Petrino has been high on Jones' ability this spring praising his route running, speed and adaptation to the SEC.
Yeah, [Jones] definitely can fill [the role of a pass catching tight end]," Petrino said April 8. "He’s got great speed. If we lined up and raced the receivers, he might end up three or four in the race, so he’s very very explosive. I think he’s very prideful and a great competitor. I think he’ll be really good for us."
The 6-foot-3, 236 pound tight end thrived during his brief stay at Montana State, where he played for a national championship last season, catching 30 receptions for 470 yards and nine touchdowns.
Corey Robinson, OL
The 6-foot-5, 305 pound left tackle started Georgia Tech's final seven games in 2024 and became one of the top available transfers in December.
He finished with one of the highest pass blocking grades in the country grading out at 92.8, according to Pro Football Focus.
Robinson is slotted to play left tackle this season as teammate Fernando Carmona is slotted to left guard. He welcomed the change as he wants what is best for an Arkansas offensive line that gave up 36 sacks (No. 114 nationally).
"Corey [Robinson] is a special talent that guy can pass-protect his butt off," Carmona said April 17. "I'm really excited to play next to him."
Fernando Carmona, OL
The San Jose State transfer played a vital role to re-establishing Arkansas' physicality along the offensive front.
He paved the way for the Razorbacks to rush for 34 touchdowns on the ground which tied for No. 10 nationally.
Carmona is currently projected to be a sixth round NFL draft selection next April by NFL Draft Buzz as the No. 27 overall for tackles despite his move inside this spring.
The 6-foot-5, 329 pound prospect’s move to guard is in anticipation for a change at the professional level.
"[Carmona] took it great and we didn’t really say we’re going to move you" Pittman said. "We went in there and talked about, what do you think and he said, ‘Well, I think they’re going to move me inside in the league, coach.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re going to want to try it now, you want to try a little center, you want to try guard.’ So, that’s how that went."