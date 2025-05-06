Which spring transfers can help Arkansas Razorbacks most in 2025?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas' currently at the stage of bringing in the best transfers available in the portal.
In the past, the Razorbacks have been successful landing post-spring practice transfers such as defensive linemen John Ridgeway, Markell Utsey and Tre Williams in 2021. Wide receiver Matt Landers and defensive tackle Terry Hampton made an impact at their positions in 2022, respectively.
Stephen Dix and Larry Worth were both major contributors who enrolled later than most and are projected to continue play significantly or even start this fall. The Razorbacks have brought in nine transfers during the spring portal window which is headlined by former Stanford defensive back Julian Neal.
The 6-foot-2, 205 pound defensive back had a breakout junior season with Fresno State last fall by recording 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, two interceptions and one sack. Neal is the No. 4 overall player currently in the transfer portal.
One of the most sought after visitors of the weekend is Neal, who initially committed to Stanford during the winter portal period after one year with the Bulldogs. The Cardinal's general manager and former quarterback Andrew Luck opted to fire coach Troy Taylor for his alleged mistreatment of certain staffers.
Neal seems to be the perfect candidate to help improve Arkansas' defense that was statistically one of the worst in all of college football last season. The Razorbacks struggled mightily against the pass as the secondary plummeted to No. 108 nationally in pass defense, giving up a shade over 242 yards per game.
New defensive backs coach Nick Perry takes over the secondary after having a successful stint at the NFL level with Atlanta and Seattle. Arkansas' defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams.
Sixth-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman mentioned during his post-spring press conference that versatile defensive backs would be a necessity for the 2025 season. He says the Razorbacks did just that this offseason.
"Yeah, and then you have to think about which one of those [transfers], if they’re not starting at corner, you know, you look at a board and you’re going, ‘Man, do we need to be two deep?’ And that’s true," Pittman said April 25.
"But my third-best corner is my back-up boundary safety, so we brought in body types that were strictly corner and we brought in body types that were corner, boundary safety, Hog. Where we were depleted was the secondary. And so we wanted to be right on whom chose us and who we chose."
Former Troy pass rusher Phillip Lee could provide Arkansas help in pass rushing situations after choosing the Razorbacks over offers from UCLA, Nebraska, Purdue, Florida State and Georgia Tech. He played 34 games for the Trojans while recording 53 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks with most of his production coming in 2024.
Last season, Lee was Troy’s No. 2 defender and top pass rusher along the front seven, according to Pro Football Focus, after pressuring opposing quarterbacks 20 times with only five missed tackles. Arkansas was prone to miss tackles last season in several games, including losses to Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri.
The Razorbacks have a rather inexperienced defensive front this spring with senior defensive tackle Cam Ball the only returner. Arkansas wasn't the most aggressive team along the front seven as team ranked No. 59 nationally with only 26 sacks in 13 games in 2024.
"We wanted a pass-rusher, so we felt like we went out and got that accomplished," Pittman said. "And then, we're good at linebacker. We've got some good linebackers, and we like our linebacker depth-wise. We needed a veteran guy that's played some ball that could go in there and help us. So, I'm pleased with who all we signed and seem to be really good kids that will fit into the team."